LAKE PARK, Iowa -- Jackson Louscher scored 29 points as the South O’Brien boys basketball team defeated Harris-Lake Park 71-50 in a War Eagle Conference game here Tuesday.
Zeke Lundquist and Tristan Wilson both finished with 10 points for South O’Brien (3-0).
Harris-Lake Park falls to 1-2.
SIOUX CENTRAL 47, ALTA-AURELIA 36: Hunter Decker scored 11 points and Prestan Samson tossed in 10 as the Sioux Central boys basketball team improved to 3-0 with a 47-36 win over Alta-Aurelia in a Twin Lakes Conference game on Tuesday in Sioux Rapids, Iowa.
Tyler Hanks finished with 18 points for Alta-Aurelia (2-1).
IKM-MANNING 41, LOGAN MAGNOLIA 36: Ethan Carter scored 12 points as the IKM-Manning boys basketball team downed Logan Magnolia 41-36 in a Western Iowa Conference game on Tuesday in Manning, Iowa.
Alex Lingle finished with 11 points for IKM-Manning (2-1).
Matt Soetmelk had 10 points for Logan Magnolia (1-2).
LAWTON-BRONSON 62, WOODURY CENTRAL 56: Lawton-Bronson built an early lead and then maintained the cushion in turning back rival Woodbury Central, 62-56, in a Western Valley Conference boys' basketball contest in Lawton on Tuesday.
The host Eagles jumped out to a 21-16 lead after the opening stanza and would build the advantage to double digits in the fourth quarter before the visitors trimmed it to six in the waning seconds.
Junior post Ben Thelander paced all scorers with 20 points, aided in the victory by Eagle teammates Gaven DeJager and Max Fluent, who scored 13 points apiece.
Junior Mitchell Countryman had 18 to lead Woodbury Central, while classmate Matt Carney added 14. The Wildcats fell to 0-5 on the season with the loss.
Coach Adam Benson's Lawton-Bronson club evened its mark at 2-2 on the year.
TRINITY CHRISTIAN 56, MMCRU 42: Shane Kooima scored 14 points as the Trinity Christian boys basketball team defeated MMCRU 56-42 in a War Eagle Conference game on Tuesday in Hull, Iowa.
Ethan Van Bemmel finished with 10 points for Trinity Christian (2-1).
Joel Johnson scored 14 points for the Royals (0-3) and Cade Pepper added 12.
LE MARS 75, SPENCER 69: The Bulldogs got 24 points from Alex Irwin and edged the Bulldogs in a Lakes Conference boys basketball game played in Le Mars Tuesday.
Spencer Macker also had 13 points and Trevor Smith 11 for Le Mars (1-1). Karter Petzenhauser had a game high 27 points to lead Spencer, also 1-1. Michael Storey also had 13 points and Gage Garnatz 11 for the Tigers.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 59, HINTON 32: The Hawks got 15 points for Spencer Schorg and cruised past the Blackhawks in a War Eagle Conference boys basketball game played in Remsen Tuesday. Turner Schmitt had 11 points to lead Hinton (1-2).