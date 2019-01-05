SIOUX CITY — Sergeant Bluff-Luton scored 21 points in the first quarter for an 11-point lead. By halftime the Warriors had 43 points and had a 21-point lead. Sergeant Bluff-Luton went on to beat Hinton 78-53 Saturday at the CNOS Foundation Classic at the Tyson Events Center.
Daniel Wright was one of four Warrior players in double-figures. he had 14 points and eight rebounds. Austin Freiberg had 12 points and three steals. Sam DeMoss had 10 points, six rebounds and six assists and Conner Groves had 10 points and four assists.
For Hinton, Brenden Gengler had 12 points.