SERGEANT BLUFF - Sophomore Jake Layman scored 20 points to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton to a 71-56 non-conference boys basketball win over Hull Western Christian in a game played Thursday evening.
The game was tied at 31-31 at the intermission but SB-L outscored the Wolfpack 19-9 in the third quarter to take command. Sam De Moss also scored 17 points while Conner Groves and Daniel Wright each added 11. Wright paced the Warriors (5-2) with eight rebounds and six assists.
Clay VanTol scored 23 to lead Western Christian (4-2) while Carter Broek had 14.