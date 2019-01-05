DES MOINES — East was in a tough spot going into the fourth quarter. After grabbing a slight two-point lead going into halftime, East only scored eight points in the third quarter as Johnston went up by 17 points going into the fourth.
East made up for its lack of scoring in the fourth quarter. The Black Raiders scored 32 points in the fourth quarter and made up the 17-point deficit. East held Johnston to only 11 points in the fourth quarter and the Black Raiders completed the big comeback with a 65-61 win over Johnston on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Arena.
East improved to 8-0 with the win.
For the second straight night, Javonte Keck led East in scoring with 23 points and he grabbed seven rebounds. Aiden Vanderloo scored 13 points for East. Sayvion Armstrong and Jaleque Dunson each scored 10 points.
Johnston fell to 6-4 overall. Peyton Williams had 17 points and Reid Grant had 14 points.
East plays at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on Tuesday.