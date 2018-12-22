HARTLEY, Iowa -- South O'Brien improved to 8-1 overall and Jackson Louscher scored 20 points during a 52-45 win over Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Fridday night.
Zeke Lundquist added 12 points for South O'Brien.
For HMS, Ivan Abonce scored 19 points and Cade Shiphoff scored 12 points. HMS fell to 2-6 on the season.
OKOBOJI 69, WEST LYON 61: Lucas Lorenzen’s game-high 21 points lifted the Okoboji boys to their second straight win during Siouxland Conference action Friday night at Milford.
Jamison Helmers added 18 points for Okoboji (4-6), which snapped a 26-26 halftime tie by outscoring the Wildcats 21-8 in the third quarter. Cris Halbur contributed 10 points.
Jalyn Gramstad tallied 14 points for West Lyon (3-6), which posted a 27-22 fourth-quarter advantage. Logan Meyer and Jaxon Meyer each added 13 points.
HARRIS-LAKE PARK 63, MMCRU 37: Brody Sohn's all-around court effort helped lead Harris-Lake Park to a 63-37 victory over MMCRU in a War Eagle Conference boys' basketball contest in Lake Park on Friday.
Sohn, a sophomore, drilled five three-pointers on his way to a 21-point salvo. The guard added six rebounds, five assists and four steals. Luke Gunderson, a fellow sophomore, tallied 13 points on a trio of three-pointers while adding five assists and three steals.
Abdulla Elbuytari contributed 10 points for the Wolves (4-4), while Isaac Ihnen reached double-figures with 10 rebounds to complement eight points.
MMCRU headed into the Christmas break with a 2-7 mark.
ROCK VALLEY 75, SIOUX CENTER 70: Brayton and Elliot Van Kekerix paced Rock Valley in a 75-70 triumph over Sioux Center in a Siouxland Conference boys' basketball matchup in Rock Valley on Friday.
Elliot Van Kekerix made 13 of 17 free throws on his way to a 29-point outing that included seven rebounds. Senior classmate Brayton Van Kekerix scored 24 points and added seven boards as the Rockets moved to 6-2 on the season.
The visiting Warriors fell to 5-3 with the loss.
SOUTH CENTRAL CALHOUN 66, OABCIG 61: South Central Calhoun won its eighth straight game in registering a 66-61 victory over OABCIG in a non-conference boys' basketball contest in Ida Grove on Friday.
Senior Jared Birks scored 18 points and collected 15 rebounds in leading the Titans (9-1). Junior Zane Neubaum also tallied 18 points and hauled in 10 caroms. Matthew Clark and Brennan Holder, a senior and sophomore, respectively, added 11 and 12 points.
OABCIG sophomore Cooper Dejean led all scorers with a monster effort of 32 points and 20 rebounds. Senior Kaden Ladwig notched 16 points and eight rebounds as the Falcons headed into the holiday break with a 7-2 ledger.
CANISTOTA 58, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 49: Canistota moved to 4-1 with a win over the Huskies in a boys basketball game played in Elk Point, S.D. Friday. Adam Grashoff had 20 points and Ethan Hammitt 10 for Elk-Point-Jefferson (0-4). Chase Merrill scored 15 for the Hawks.
WYNOT 55, RANDOLPH 48: Landon Wieseler made three three-point baskets while scoring 12 points in Wynot’s Lewis and Clark Conference win at Randolph Friday night.
Nate Wieseler added 11 point for Wynot (6-1) while Carter Schnoor led Randolph (1-6) with 23 points.