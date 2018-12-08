SLOAN, Iowa -- Jackson Louscher scored 22 points as the South O’Brien boys basketball team defeated Westwood 48-13 in a nonconference game here Saturday.
Tristan Wilson finished with 10 points for South O’Brien (4-1).
Harrison East led Westwood (2-2) with four points.
South O’Brien set a new school record by allowing just 13 points in the contest.
ALTA-AURELIA 60, WOODBURY CENTRAL 43: Tyler Hanks scored 19 points as the Alta-Aurelia boys basketball team defeated Woodbury Central 60-43 in a nonconference game on Saturday in Moville, Iowa.
Cade Rohwer finished with 15 points for the Warriors (3-2) and Anthony Krier added 10.
Matt Carney scored 12 points for Woodbury Central (0-7).
WEST SIOUX 64, ALCESTER-HUDSON 49: Hunter Dekkers scored 17 points and dished out eight assists as he led the Falcons to a win in a non-conference game Saturday. Chase Koopmans also added 11 points and nine rebounds for West Sioux. Baxter Walsh led Alcester-Hudwon with 11 points.