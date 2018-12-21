FREMONT, Neb. – Kaden Sailors scored 22 points as the South Sioux City boys basketball team edged out No. 3 (D-1) Archbishop Bergan 72-68 in the championship game of the Knight Classic here Friday.
Kevin Candia finished with 16 points for South Sioux (4-2) and Jake Aitken added 11.
Grant Frickenstein scored 28 points for Bergan (6-4), Dre Vance had 16 and Riley Lindberg added 11.
South Sioux led 67-60 in the fourth quarter, but Bergan went on an 8-0 run to take a 68-67 lead with around 2:15 left. The Cardinals responded by ending the game on a 5-0 run to win.
South plays next at Waverly on Friday.