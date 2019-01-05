SPENCER -- Chase Hough scored 17 points while leading Spencer to its sixth straight victory Saturday night on its home court. Spencer won 54-47 over Sioux Central, its first loss of the season.
Michael Storey added 16 points for Spencer (7-3) while Hunter Decker led Sioux Central (8-1) with 19 points.
SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 77, UNITY CHRISTIAN 58: The Chargers got 21 points from Michael Oostra and 18 more from Michael Goodbary and stayed unbeaten with win over the Knights in a non-conference boys basketball game played in Orange City Saturday. Austin Van Donge scored 15 points and Ethan Klompien 13 to lead Unity Christian (8-2).