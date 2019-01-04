REMSEN, Iowa -- Remsen-Union prevailed in a defensive battle with War Eagle Conference foe South O’Brien, 40-38, in overtime Friday here Friday night.
Spencer Schorg hit two free throws with nine seconds remaining in overtime and South O’Brien was unable to get a shot after that. The game was tied 34-34 at the end of regulation.
Brayden Ricke led St. Mary’s (7-3, 3-1) with 14 points while Schorg finished with 11. Zake Landquist scored 17 points and Jackson Louscher 11 for South O’Brien (8-2).
Thursday
OA-BCIG 79, LAWTON-BRONSON 68: Cooper DeJean poured in 36 points, leading OA-BCIG to a 79-68 victory over Lawton-Bronson Thursday at Lawton.
DeJean made 12 of 17 free throws and the Falcons shot 41 as a team. Landon Ray added 17 points, Grant Conover 13 points and Kaden Ladwig 12 points.
Lawton-Bronson’s Ben Thelander scored a career-high 29 points, while Gaven DeJager hit five 3-pointers and added 21 points and Max Fluent contributed 10 points.
OA-BCIG moved to 8-2 overall and Lawton-Bronson is 6-4.
WEST SIOUX 70, HMS 39: West Sioux scored 28 points in the first quarter for an 18-point lead and cruised to a 70-39 win over Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn on Thursday.
Chase Ranschau led West Sioux, which improved to 10-0, with 20 points. Hunter Dekkers had 10 points, seven assists and seven rebounds and Baxter Walsh added 15 points and four steals. Chase Koopmans chipped in six points and seven rebounds.
Cade Schiphoff led HMS, which fell to 2-7, with 17 points.
SIOUX CENTRAL 59, WEST BEND-MALLARD 36: Hunter Decker scored 21 points to lead the Rebels to a Twin Lakes Conference boys basketball win Friday in West Bend. Prestan Samson also added 15 points and Logan Grote 10 for Sioux Central (8-0). Thomas Fehr led WB-M with 16 points.
WYNOT 59, WINSIDE 14: Wynot jumped out to an 18-6 lead and never let up in a 59-14 win over Winside on Thursday.
Anthony Haberman led Wynot with 14 points and five steals. Aydon Tramp added 12 points and Landon Wieseler had four assists and three steals.
EMMETSBURG 59, OKOBOJI 55: Okoboji stuck with Emmetsburg throughout the game but couldn't get past the E-Hawks, who held on for a 59-55 victory over the Pioneers.
Lucas Lorenzen led Okoboji with 21 points. The Pioneers fell to 4-7.
Ben Dunlap led Emmetsburg with 23 points, Corbin Saathoff had 15 points and Tim Geelan added 13 points.
POCAHONTAS AREA 63, ESTERVILLE-LC 43: Estherville-LC was within two points at halftime when Pocahontas Area outscored the Midgets 18-8 in the third quarter to pull away. Estherville-LC lost 63-43.
Alec Heifner led the Midgets with 11 points.
Jace Davidson led Pocahontas Area with 12 points.