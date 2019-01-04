SIOUX CITY | Seemed unusual to see Aidan Vanderloo struggling with his shot.
After all, Vanderloo had been on a 27.6 points per game tear over his last five games.
Fortunately for East’s boys basketball team, the inside game was strong. Javonte Keck scored 24 points and Jaleque Dunson added 15 as the state’s seventh-ranked Class 4A club raised their season record to 7-0 following a 75-56 win over Le Mars Friday afternoon at the 13th annual CNOS Foundation Basketball Classic at the Tyson Events Center.
Still, life in the fast lane wasn’t always easy for Keck, one of four Black Raiders with four personal fouls in the contest against Le Mars, which will enter Missouri River Activities Conference competition beginning in the 2019-20 season. Keck’s Black Raiders had a double-digit lead when he departed with his fourth personal with 1:55 left in the third quarter.
Vanderloo did finish with 19 points and scored six of his team’s first eight points in the fourth quarter as East opened up a 62-48 lead. Still, 6-for-18 shooting, including a combined 1-for-9 in the second and third quarters, is unusual for a four-year veteran who entered the game shooting 55.4 percent, including 16 of 30 connections from beyond the arc.
“Shooters, I always think if you’re in these big buildings, great shooters become good shooters and good shooters become very average shooters,” said East Coach Ras Vanderloo. “Everybody kind of goes down a notch. There’s no background, there’s height on the ceiling, it all matters. We all kind of struggled in the first half.
“Give Le Mars credit. Their kids played hard. It took us a while to get going, but in the end, we won. Keck is so athletic in there. He does great things around the hoop. Jaleque has the ability to shoot threes or take it inside to 15 or 12. He is a very good offensive player. We’ll take it.”
Alex Irwin and reserve Alec Dreckman scored 14 points each for Le Mars (3-6), which had fallen 68-57 at No. 8 (Class 3A) Sergeant Bluff-Luton (another future MRAC opponent) Thursday night. Spencer Mackey added 13 points and six rebounds for Coach Dave Irwin’s club, which was involved in quite a competitive first-half game, as there were five ties and three lead changes.
Dreckman made three of his game-high four three-point baskets in the first quarter as the Bulldogs took a 24-22 lead. Le Mars then rallied from a 33-25 deficit with an 8-0 run that included four points from Mackey, whose two free throws forced a 33-all tie a minute and 53 seconds before halftime.
“I liked the effort our guys had,” said Irwin. “The game before Christmas break (a 73-62 loss at Bishop Heelan) was not the game we wanted. I just feel that night we weren’t there, ready to compete the way we should have been. It made our break a little longer.
“Given the fact that we played an outstanding Sergeant Bluff club last night and made it pretty tough on them and followed it up less than 24 hours later against one of the better teams certainly in this part of the state and to compete like we did for three and a half quarters, I was pleased with our effort. These guys were able to fight and show character and make it a game.”
East, en route to its 12th consecutive win in the series, went on a 10-2 run, including Keck’s dunk for a 50-39 advantage. Dreckman’s steal/layup combination pulled Le Mars 53-48, but the Black Raiders then scored the game’s next nine points to take the double-digit lead for keeps.
“It was one of those games where we’re happy to get the win. We definitely have things to work on, but give Le Mars credit. We need to correct our energy and our defensive energy. The kids need to realize, we only get 21 games a year, 21 times you have to bring it. You can’t take days off.”
East will play a noon game Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines against Johnston. Le Mars is idle until Tuesday when it plays at Sioux Center.