ORANGE CITY, Iowa - Damon Dekkers scored 14 points to lead the way for Unity Christian and it spilled Remsen St. Mary's 63-40 in a War Eagle Conference boys basketball game Tuesday.
Austin Van Donge and Kolin Kroeze also had a dozen points wach for the Knights (14-7 overall and 9-2 in the War Eagle). Spence Schorg scored a game-high 15 points for the Hawks (13-6 overall and 6-4 WEC).
LE MARS GEHLEN CATHOLIC 64, AKRON-WESTFIELD 61: Zach Kraft led Gehlen Catholic in points with 17 as the beat Akron-Westfield.
The Jays also had Kaden Kraft with 15 points, Jacob Nemmers and Carter DeRocher had 11 points. They cap off the year with a 13-7 record.
The Westerners Reagan Frankl led the game in scoring with 18, but all eyes were on Nick Jacobs as he broke the career scoring record with a 15 point game, the record now sits at 1187 points.
Other double digit scorer Aaron Hartman had 10. Akron-Westfield finishes the season with a 7-13 record.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 70, HMS 25: Jackson Louscher had 29 points to lead all scorers and guide the Wolverines to a War Eagle Conference over the Hawks in a game played in Paullina Tuesday.
South O'Brien improved to 16-4 while HMS falls to 8-12. Nick Smythe had eight points for the Hawks, who couldn't rally after falling behind 28-11 at the break.
SIOUX CENTRAL 68, NEWELL-FONDA 64: Sioux Central (18-2) beat Newell-Fonda (12-8) Tuesday night at Sioux Rapids. The Rebels had three guys with double digit scoring, Hunter Decker had 20 points and Logan Grote and teammate Jake Hanson both had 14.
Newell-Fonda, had Bryce Coppock with the game high in scoring with 26 points. Teammate Aden Mahler had 12 and RJ Rojas had 11.
SPIRIT LAKE 68, CHEROKEE 55: Creighton Moricsh scored 13 points to pace the Indians to a Lakes Conference win over the Braves Tuesday. Alex Paulsrud had a dozen points to pace Cherokee.
Late Monday
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 58, OABCIG 47: Goanar Biliew posted his third straight double-double, collecting 20 points and 10 rebounds as the No. 10 (Class 3A) Monarchs scored their fifth straight victory Monday night.
Biliew, a 6-8 senior who’s shooting 66.8 percent on the season, also blocked four shots. Charlie Wiebers supplied 19 points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists.
OABCIG (15-4) was paced by Cooper DeJean, who scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Kaden Ladwig added 12 points.
EAST SAC COUNTY 66, ALTA-AURELIA 40: Playing its fifth straight game at home, East Sac County took advantage with its fifth consecutive victory during Twin Lakes Conference action Monday night.
Camden Schroeder scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Schroeder and Ryan Bellcock (12 points, 7 rebounds) combined on 11 of 12 free throw shooting for a team that made more free throws (23) than field goals (14).
Connor Crabb added 12 points for the Raiders while Alta-Aurelia (13-6) received 15 points from Tyler Hanks.