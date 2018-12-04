SIOUX CITY – Adien Belt scored 28 points as the Sioux City West boys basketball team defeated Sioux City North 89-64 in a Missouri River Conference game here Tuesday.
Cliff McCray finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and nine assists for West (3-0, 3-0). McCray recorded a triple-double in each of his first two games, but finished one rebound and one assist short of opening the season with three in a row. Omar Maldonado had 15 points for the Wolverines.
Nate Reed scored 18 points for North (1-2, 0-2). Hunter Walker had 15 points and Trent Frerichs added 13.
West plays next at Sioux City East on Friday while the Stars play at South Sioux City on Thursday.