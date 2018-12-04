Try 1 month for 99¢

SIOUX CITY – Adien Belt scored 28 points as the Sioux City West boys basketball team defeated Sioux City North 89-64 in a Missouri River Conference game here Tuesday.

Cliff McCray finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and nine assists for West (3-0, 3-0). McCray recorded a triple-double in each of his first two games, but finished one rebound and one assist short of opening the season with three in a row. Omar Maldonado had 15 points for the Wolverines.

Nate Reed scored 18 points for North (1-2, 0-2). Hunter Walker had 15 points and Trent Frerichs added 13.

West plays next at Sioux City East on Friday while the Stars play at South Sioux City on Thursday.

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
1
0
0
0

Sports reporter

Load comments