SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa - West completed a season sweep of Sergeant Bluff-Luton outlasting the Warriors 82-80 in overtime in a Missouri River Conference boys basketball game played Tuesday.
Cliff McCray scored 23 points and Micah McWell 21 to lead West (8-2 overall and 6-1 MRAC). Aiden Belt and Kyrel Hanks also chipped in a dozen points for the Wolverines.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton also got 23 points from Daniel Wright, who hit a 3-point shot from the top of the key at the regulation buzzer to force the extra play. Wright's dramatic shot hit the front of the rim, backboard and rattled around before dropping.
Conner Groves and Sam DeMoss also had 14 points and Jake Layman 13 for SB-L (7-3 overall and 3-3 MRAC). DeMoss and Wright had eight rebounds to lead their team. SB-L plays at CB Thomas Jefferson Friday while West is back in action Saturday facing Grand View Christian.