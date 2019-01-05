HULL -- Dawson Feenstra scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Wolfpack to a non-conference boys basketball win over the Trojans in a game played in Hull Saturday, 52-51.
Carter Broek also had 15 points for Western Christian (6-2). Terbuto Ochothow scored 22 points for Worthington (5-5). He was fouled on a 3-point attempt with less than a second on the clock and his team down by three points but he failed to force overtime, missing the third free throw try after sinking the first two.
OA-BCIG 65, IKM MANNING 59: OA-BCIG had three players finish with 17 or more points and the Falcons beat IKM Manning 65-59 at Ida Grove on Saturday.
Caden Ladwig led OA-BCIG with 21 points. Cooper DeJean just missed a triple-double with 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Landon Ray added 17 points. Grant Conover led the Falcons with 10 rebounds.
IKM Manning fell to 7-4 on the season. Alex Lingle led the team with 23 points, Kyler Rasmussen had 12 points and Colten Brandt scored 10 points.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 55, PLATTE-GEDDES 50: The two teams were tied at 25 at halftime when Elk Point-Jefferson outscored Platte-Geddes 19-7 in the third quarter. EPJ held on for the 55-50 victory in Sioux Falls.
Adam Grashoff had a double-double with 18 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks for EPJ. Tyler Goehring added 17 points.
Kelby VanDerWerff had 20 points for Platte-Geddes.
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 69, ALLEN 44: Jonah DeRoos scored 23 points for Siouxland Christian in its win over Allen at the CNOS Foundation Classic on Saturday.
Christian Heilbuth added 18 points and Jayden Peterson had 13 points.
For Allen, Lukas Oswald had 21 points.
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 41, SPIRIT LAKE 27: Owen Coburn was the only player in double-figures for Spirit Lake in their loss to Waverly-Shell Rock on Saturday. Coburn scored 10 points.
Friday
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 65, CHEROKEE 50: Hull Western Christian downed Cherokee 65-50 in a Lakes Conference contest Friday at Cherokee.
Dawson Feenstra nailed five 3-point shots en route to a team-high 19 points for the Wolfpack (5-2). Carter Broek just missed a double-double with 18 points and eight rebounds while Clay VanTol was also in double figures with 10 points.
Cherokee (5-6) was paced by Cole Pitts with 12 points and Trevor Lundquist with 10.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 75, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 73: The Westerners outscored Trinity Christian 10-8 in overtime to claim a War Eagle Conference boys basketball win in Akron Friday.
Nick Jacobs scored 24 points to lead Akron-Westfield (4-6) while Reagan Frankl and Aaron Hartman each added 15 and Leighton Blake had 14. Trinity Christian (4-5) also got 24 points from Ethan Van Bemmel and 21 from Shane Kooima.
RIDGE VIEW 41, WESTWOOD 38: Jacob Tokheim scored 16 points to lead the Raptors to a Western Valley Conference boys basketball win in a game played in Sloan Friday.
Caleb Kistenmacher and Austin Degen also added 10 points apiece for Ridge View (4-6).
Sam Miller scored 11 points and Harrison East 10 for the Rebels (3-7).
POACHONTAS AREA 85, NEWELL-FONDA 83: Jace Davidson scored 26 points to help the Indians edge the Mustangs in a Twin Lakes Conference boys basketball game Friday.
Christian Davidson also scored 17 points for Pocahontas Area (6-3 overall and 3-1 TLC). Bryce Coppock had a game-high 42 points for Newell-Fonda (4-5).
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 64, ATLANTIC 50: Goaner Biliew scored 22 points and Damien Magnuson 19 to lead the Monarchs to a Hawkeye 10 Conference boys basketball win in a game played in Denison Friday.
BOYDEN-HULL 79, OKOBOJI 70: Boyden-Hull jumped out to a 24-18 lead and held off Okoboji for a 79-70 win on Friday.
Four players for Comets scored in double-figures. Beau De Jongh led the way with 21 points, Keyton Moser scored 18 points, Tanner Te Slaa had 16 points and Spencer Te Slaa had 14 points.
Okoboji was led by Jamison Helmers with 19 points, Lucas Lorenzen had 16 points and Chris Halbur scored 14 points.
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 67, EMERSON-HUBBARD 53: Jonah DeRoose scored 26 points to lead Siouxland Christian past Emerson-Hubbard on Friday.
Jayden Peterson added 15 points for Siouxland Christian and Christian Heilbuth scored 10 points.
For Emerson-Hubbard, Nolan Belt had 29 points and Jake Kneifl had 11 points.
HARTINGTON 52, WYNOT 44: After a 15-15 tie in the fourth quarter, Hartington gained the edge against Wynot in the second quarter by outscoring the Blue Devils 16-10. Hartington held onto the lead and went on to win 52-44 on Friday.
Lincoln McPhillips had 15 points and seven rebounds to lead Hartington and Jake Peitz had 13 points.
For Wynot, Landon Wieseler had 24 points and five steals.