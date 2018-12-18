ONAWA, Iowa -- Woodbury Central outlasted West Monona in overtime, registering a 77-74 victory over the Spartans in a Western Valley Conference boys' basketball fray in Onawa. The victory marked the first of the year for Coach Trevor Alfredson's club.
Mitchell Countryman, a junior guard, paced the victors with 21 points. Fellow junior Matt Carney added 19 points, while Cane Schmitt, a sophomore, contributed nine. Schmitt's two free throws and a charity toss by senior Derek Hytrek accounted for the winning margin.
Calvin Coffman led a quartet of double-digit performers for the hosts, notching a game-high 22 points. Dylan Collison added 16, while Logan Feige and Brett Collison chipped in 15 and 14 points, respectively.
Woodbury Central enjoyed a 3-point halftime cushion that the Spartans turned to a 2-point home team advantage to begin the final stanza. The teams ended regulation knotted at 66 points apiece.
With the victory, Woodbury Central improves to 1-10 on the season. West Monona, which broke into the victory column in its last outing at Underwood, slipped to 1-8.
OKOBOJI 71, CENTRAL LYON 62: Jamison Helmers scored 19 points to lead the Pioneers to a Sioouxland Conference boys basketball win over the Lions in a game played in Milford Tuesday.
Lucas Lorenzen also added 13 points and Kyle Martin 12 for Okoboji. The Lions were led by Zed Heimensen's game-high 27 points.
LAWTON-BRONSON 56, HOMER 34: Gaven DeJager scored 18 points as the Lawton-Bronson boys basketball team defeated Homer 56-34 on Tuesday in Lawton, Iowa.
Zach Verzani finished with 10 points for the Eagles (6-3).
Caleb Kearnes had 10 points for Homer (1-5).
UNITY CHRISTIAN 75, HINTON 44: A trio of double-digit scorers highlighted a 75-44 victory by the Unity Knights over the Hinton Blackhawks in a War Eagle Conference boys' basketball contest at Hinton on Tuesday.
Senior Micah Goslinga connected on seven of nine field goal attempts on his way to a game-high 16-point outing. Junior Ethan Klompien chipped in 14 points, while classmate Austin Van Donge added 11 points, seven boards and six steals.
Junior Justin Kirwan scored 12 points to lead Hinton. Kirwan also had five rebounds and four steals. Sophomore Tate Linton pitched in eight points and six caroms for a Hinton club that fell to 3-6 on the season.
Unity moved to 7-1 with this road triumph.
MMCRU 64, CC-E 40: A scoring run of 22-7 in the second quarter helped define a 64-40 victory by the MMCRU Royals over Clay Central-Everly in a War Eagle Conference boys' basketball tussle at Everly on Tuesday.
Senior Joel Johnson had the hot hand for the visitors, cashing in on seven of 11 three-point tries on his way to a 25-point effort. Sophomore Cade Pepper was credited with four steals on a 13-point night, helping MMCRU to its second victory of the year.
The Royals are now 2-6 on the season, while CC-E remains winless in eight tries.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 52, TRINITY 29: Junior Jackson Louscher scored a game-high 26 points in leading South O'Brien to a 52-29 victory over the Trinity Tigers in a battle of War Eagle Conference boys' basketball teams in Hull on Tuesday. Louscher, who canned three three-point bombs, garnered eight rebounds and handed out six assists in the victory.
Junior Zeke Lindquist added 12 points as the visiting Wolverines moved to 7-1 on the season.
Senior Shane Kooima made six of eight field goals on his way to a 15-point effort for the hosts. Kooima topped his team's rebound chart with six caroms in a loss that left Trinity Christian at 4-4 on the year.
GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 70, MOC-FV 53: Junior Payton Mauldin led a threesome of double-digit performers as George-Little Rock posted a 70-53 triumph over MOC-FV in a matchup of Siouxland Conference boys' basketball squads in George on Tuesday.
Senior Landon Jumbeck tallied 15 points and made four steals for the hosts, while classmate Lucas Nagel chipped in 14.
George-Little Rock improved to 7-1 on the season with this victory. The Dutch, meantime, slipped to 3-4 on the season.
WEST SIOUX 70, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 57: West Sioux kept the basketball train running while dispatching Gehlen Catholic, 70-57, in a War Eagle Conference boys' basketball tilt in Le Mars on Tuesday.
Hunter Dekkers swished a trio of three-pointers on his way to a 25-point night. The junior lefty also hauled in seven rebounds, recorded four steals and handed out five assists.
Senior Chase Koopmans kept busy by scoring 12 points and tracking down seven rebounds and adding five assists.
Senior Chase Ranschau came off the bench to tally 15 points, while starter Baxter Walsh finished with 11.
Jacob Nemmers, a junior for the Jays, hit three treys on his way to 21 points. Senior Caden Kneip helped the hosts with 11 points and 10 boards. Sophomore Zach Kraft added 11 points as Gehlen dropped its second verdict in eight games.
The Falcons stayed perfect, moving to 9-0 on the season.
ESTHERVILLE-LINCOLN CENTRAL 57, EMMETSBURG 52: Estherville-Lincoln Central used a big fourth quarter to turn the fortunes on visiting Emmetsburg in notching a 57-52 boys' basketball victory in nonconference action at Estherville on Tuesday.
Sophomore Will Larson paced E-LC with 28 points, while Blake Miller, a senior, scored nine points and hauled in 10 boards.
Sophomore Ben Dunlap paced the E-Hawks with 22 points as the visitors fell to 2-5.
Estherville-Lincoln Central, which had a 17-10 fourth-quarter scoring advantage, moved to 2-7 with this victory.