KINGSLEY-PIERSON 61, WESTWOOD 34: Nathan Keck recorded a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds and also scored his 1,000th career points as the Kingsley-Pierson boys basketball team downed Westwood 61-34 in a Western Valley Conference game on Tuesday in Kingsley, Iowa.
Tyler Sitzmann scored 14 points for Kingsley-Pierson (2-1).
Carter Copple finished with 11 points for the Rebels (1-2).
RIDGE VIEW 53, RIVER VALLEY 45: Jacob Tokheim scored 14 points and Austin Degen added 12 as the Ridge View boys basketball team downed River Valley 53-45 in a Western Valley Conference game on Tuesday in Correctionville, Iowa.
Garrett Trapp finished with 23 points for River Valley (2-1).