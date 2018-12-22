LE MARS, Iowa | Gehlen Catholic’s best scoring balance of the season was a factor Friday night with five double-digit scorers in a 65-57 non-conference win over War Eagle Conference rival Akron-Westfield.
Chloe Bunkers made five three-point baskets en route to 17 points for Gehlen Catholic (8-2), which is 3-0 this season where there are four or more double-figure scorers.
Lauren Heying added 12 points while double-digit scoring also came from Addison Weber (11), Kate Hill (10) and Sydney Livermore (10).
Brooke Koele scored 29 points for Akron-Westfield (4-6) while Jaden Harris added 13.
WYNOT 37, RANDOLPH 34: Shaelee Planer scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds Friday night while leading Wynot to a Lewis and Clark Conference win over Randolph.
Katelyn Heine added 10 points for Wynot (6-1), which won, despite being outscored 18-6 in the third quarter. Noelle Wieseler shined defensively with five steals.
Jaiden Taylor led Randolph (3-5) with 10 points.
PARKER 42, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 37: Raelin Jurgens scored 14 points and Grace Leberman 13 to lead the Pheasants to a girls basketball win over the Huskies in a game played in Parker, S.D. Friday.
Riley Donnelly also had 14 points to lead Elk Point-Jefferson (2-2). Kenna Curry also pulled down 10 rebounds for the Huskies.