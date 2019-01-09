LAWTON, Iowa -- A big second half pushed Kingsley-Pierson past Lawton-Bronson, 57-45, in a Western Valley Conference girls’ basketball game at Lawton on Tuesday evening.
Trailing 29-22 at the break, the Panthers stormed to a 23-7 third-quarter showing, taking a 45-36 lead into the final frame.
Senior Madison Goodwin paced a quartet of double-digit scorers for Coach Nicole Goodwin’s club with a 14-point effort. Jayde Barto, a sophomore, added 12 points, while Panthers McKenzie Goodwin and Abbi Bailey scored 11 points.
Barto paced the Panthers’ rebounding and steals efforts with 11 and five, respectively.
Senior Kaitlyn Ricke paced the host Eagles with 11 points, while Haley Williams and Kendra Horsley each added 10 points.
Lawton-Bronson fell to 6-5 on the season. The Panthers, meantime, improved to 11-1.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 63, BOYDEN-HULL 36: Janie Schoonhoven supplied 23 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals as Unity Christian raced past Boyden-Hull 63-36 in a non-conference girls basketball game Tuesday night.
Jori Bronner added 13 points for Unity Christian (8-3), three more than Corrina Timmermans. En route to their eighth win in the last nine games, the Knights extended a 12-10 lead with a 15-3 second-quarter spurt.
Erika Pottebaum led Boyden-Hull (7-4) with nine points.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 57, ST. ALBERT 49: Denison-Schleswig had a five-point lead going into halftime but St. Albert cut it to three going into the fourth quarter. The Monarchs held St. Albert to nine points in the fourth quarter to come away with a 57-49 win on Tuesday.
Sarah Heilesen had a Denison-Schleswig, which improved to 10-1, with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Five of her rebounds were offensive. Paige Anderson had a double-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and three blocks. Hannah Neemann had 12 points and six rebounds and Alex Mohr had five assists.
WYNOT 53, NIOBRARA 29: Wynot held Niobrara to four points in the first quarter and continued to pull away for a 53-29 victory.
Shaelee Planer led Wynot with 18 points, five rebounds and three steals. Edyn Sudbeck had 10 points, Kaitlyn Heimes had seven assists and five steals and Katelyn Heine had five assists, five rebounds and three steals.