WEST SIOUX 60, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 55: Shady Blankenship scored 20 points as the West Sioux girls basketball team defeated Gehlen Catholic 60-55 in a War Eagle Conference game on Tuesday in Le Mars, Iowa.
Emma McManaman and Payton Schwiesow both finished with 12 points for West Sioux (8-1).
Addison Weber scored 15 points for the Jays (7-2), Katelyn Langel had 13 and Sydney Livermore added 10.
CHEROKEE 89, SPENCER 63: Cherokee had one player just miss a triple-double, another that got a double-double and another just miss a double-double as the No. 4-ranked Braves improved to 10-0 with an 89-63 win over Spencer on Tuesday.
Payton Slaughter just missed a triple-double with 18 points, 10 steals and eight assists. JeMae Nichols had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Kassidy Pingel almost had a double-double with 22 points and eight rebounds. Teagan Slaughter had 12 points.
Spencer fell to 2-5 on the season and was led by Allison Piercy, who scored 14 points.