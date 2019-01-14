SIOUX CITY | There’s more to Nyamer Diew’s game than meets the eye.
The rail-thin 6-foot-1 junior from East spent a bit of time in the second half bringing the ball up court and accepting inbounds passes when she chose to patrol the perimeter after discovering the inside was difficult.
It’s been a fun season for Diew, a first-year Black Raider who transferred from Worthington (Minn.) High School. Aside from her dominant play inside on offense and as a rebounder and shot blocker, she’s also adept with long-range shots that can change games.
Diew made two crucial three-point baskets – one in each the third and fourth quarters – as East rallied for a 59-55 Missouri River Activities Conference win over West Monday night at the Wolverines’ court. Diew finished with her fifth double-double of the season, 16 points and 10 rebounds for a team that improved their season record to 9-3 and hiked their winning streak to five games.
“She’s a dynamic player,” said East Coach Bryan Drent. “She’s an inside-outside threat. She’s capable of doing that. Tonight, we needed her to do both. Obviously, they were tough and physical inside so tonight was the night for her to hit a couple of threes which is great for us. They were two out of three possessions when she hit three-point shots and that was the difference in the game.”
Diew hit a three that snapped a 31-28 lead with 1:58 left in the third quarter and opened the final frame with a trey – her ninth of the season -- good for a 39-35 advantage. However, as the fourth quarter progressed, several teammates added to the offense such as Kennedy McCloy, who had seven of her 12 points in the game’s final six minutes.
Madilyn Van Dyke added 12 points for the Black Raiders. Van Dyke combined with McCloy, Diew and Katlyn Tucker to sink nine of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter.
“This was a team win,” said Drent, whose team overcame 11 first-half turnovers against a pesky West squad that played physical defense throughout the game.
“There’s probably some unsung heroes who didn’t score a lot that did a good job. Katlyn and Kennedy are great free throw shooters for us who did stuff down the stretch. Kennedy hit a corner three. Adding Nyamer to the mix makes for a really good formula.”
West (5-10) received 15 points from Sydney Edwards while 5-9 sophomore Nia Moore added 14 points and 14 rebounds. Moore made life difficult near the basket for Diew, who returned the favor by blocking two second-half Moore shots.
During a game that featured eight lead changes and strong pressure defense from both teams, East went on a 16-7 run in the game’s final five minutes. West had stormed back from a 39-35 early fourth quarter deficit to take a 44-43 lead on Gabby Wagner’s outside basket with 5:14 left.
Coach Betsy Boetger’s Wolverines extended their advantage to 46-43 as Edwards drove to the basket and was fouled by McCloy with 4:20 left. Edwards, who went into the game with a 5.7 scoring average, missed the free throw and East responded by scoring the game’s next seven points to take the lead for keeps.
Van Dyke’s floater in the lane gave the Black Raiders a 47-46 lead with 2:49 left and McCloy made her 17th three-pointer of the season 44 seconds later. From there, Drent’s squad iced the win by hitting five of their final six free throws.
“Our girls battled hard,” said Boetger. “We just didn’t get some shots to fall. But tonight, we had girls who stepped up when they needed to. Again, we didn’t get shots to fall. We just have to get better on being intense on the defensive end and just putting the ball in the hoop.”
Kayla Benson and Kyley Vondrak scored nine points each while leading East’s junior varsity to a 53-39 victory. Lily Juhnke paced West with nine points.
Both teams will continue MRAC play with road games Thursday night. East will visit Bishop Heelan while North hosts West.