COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – Nyamer Diew scored 30 points as the Sioux City East girls basketball team clipped Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 63-61 in a Missouri River Activities Conference match here Friday.
Kennedy McCloy finished with 12 points for East (2-0).
Allison Schubert scored 25 points for Thomas Jefferson (1-1). Alissa Schubert had 13 points and Morgan Gant added 10.
East hosts Sioux City West on Thursday.
CB LINCOLN 51, WEST 42: Jillian Shanks scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Lynx to a Missouri River Conference girls basketball win over the Wolverines in a game played in Council Bluffs Friday.
Julia Wagoner also chipped in with 10 points for Abraham Lincoln, which led 26-21 at the half. Bricelyn Comstock scored 11 points and Hope Wagner pulled down 14 rebounds to lead West, which fell to 1-1 entering another MRAC matchup at Bishop Heelan Saturday afternoon.
West won the junior varsity game 50-42 with Lily Junke and LaKenya McCray each scoring 13 points to lead the Wolverines.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 61, MMCRU 53: Addison Weber scored 19 points as the No. 13 (1A) Gehlen Catholic girls basketball team defeated MMCRU 61-53 in a War Eagle Conference game on Friday in Marcus, Iowa.
Lauren Heying finished with 12 points for the Jays (4-0).
Ellie Hilbrands and Emily Dreckman both recorded double-doubles for MMCRU (2-1). Hilbrands finished with 16 points and 18 rebounds while Dreckman notched 11 points and grabbed 10 boards.
WESTWOOD 64, SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 30: Carah Drees and Kaylee Smits both scored 16 points as the No. 7 (1A) Westwood girls basketball team defeated Siouxland Christian 64-30 in a Western Valley Conference game on Friday in Sioux City.
Brenna Pike finished with 11 points for Westwood (3-0).
Riley Doenhoefer scored 14 points for Siouxland Christian (0-2) and Cassie Jones added 11.
WEST MONONA 85, MVAOCOU 52: Mallory McCall poutred in 30 points to lead the way as the Spartans rolled past the Rams in a Western Valley Conference girls basketball game played in Mapleton Friday.
Brooklyn Beery had 13 points and Haley Drenkhahn 12 to lead MVAOCOU.