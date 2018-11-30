Try 1 month for 99¢

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – Nyamer Diew scored 30 points as the Sioux City East girls basketball team clipped Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 63-61 in a Missouri River Activities Conference match here Friday.

Kennedy McCloy finished with 12 points for East (2-0).

Allison Schubert scored 25 points for Thomas Jefferson (1-1). Alissa Schubert had 13 points and Morgan Gant added 10.

East hosts Sioux City West on Thursday.

CB LINCOLN 51, WEST 42: Jillian Shanks scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Lynx to a Missouri River Conference girls basketball win over the Wolverines in a game played in Council Bluffs Friday.

Julia Wagoner also chipped in with 10 points for Abraham Lincoln, which led 26-21 at the half. Bricelyn Comstock scored 11 points and Hope Wagner pulled down 14 rebounds to lead West, which fell to 1-1 entering another MRAC matchup at Bishop Heelan Saturday afternoon.

West won the junior varsity game 50-42 with Lily Junke and LaKenya McCray each scoring 13 points to lead the Wolverines.

GEHLEN CATHOLIC 61, MMCRU 53: Addison Weber scored 19 points as the No. 13 (1A) Gehlen Catholic girls basketball team defeated MMCRU 61-53 in a War Eagle Conference game on Friday in Marcus, Iowa.

Lauren Heying finished with 12 points for the Jays (4-0).

Ellie Hilbrands and Emily Dreckman both recorded double-doubles for MMCRU (2-1). Hilbrands finished with 16 points and 18 rebounds while Dreckman notched 11 points and grabbed 10 boards.

WESTWOOD 64, SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 30: Carah Drees and Kaylee Smits both scored 16 points as the No. 7 (1A) Westwood girls basketball team defeated Siouxland Christian 64-30 in a Western Valley Conference game on Friday in Sioux City.

Brenna Pike finished with 11 points for Westwood (3-0).

Riley Doenhoefer scored 14 points for Siouxland Christian (0-2) and Cassie Jones added 11.

WEST MONONA 85, MVAOCOU 52: Mallory McCall poutred in 30 points to lead the way as the Spartans rolled past the Rams in a Western Valley Conference girls basketball game played in Mapleton Friday.

Brooklyn Beery had 13 points and Haley Drenkhahn 12 to lead MVAOCOU.

