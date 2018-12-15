WESTWOOD 69, HINTON 32: Andee Martin scored 17 points as the Westwood girls basketball team defeated Hinton 69-32 in a nonconference game on Saturday in Hinton, Iowa.
Carah Drees finished with 16 points for the Rebels (5-2).
Anna Coffee led Hinton (3-6) with 10 points.
MMCRU 62, GTRA 53: Trailing 21-17 at the end of the first quarter, MMCRU went on a 15-5 second-quarter run on the way to a non-conference win over GTRA at Marcus Saturday afternoon.
Ellie Hilbrands scored 10 of her 20 points in the first half for MMCRU (6-2). Madison Treinen added 13 points.
Only four GTRA players scored, topped by Madison Hough’s 29 points.
Late Friday
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 70, GLENWOOD 58: Paige Andersen led a balanced offense with 18 points as Denison-Schleswig clipped Glenwood during Friday night’s Hawkeye 10 Conference triumph.
Hannah Neemann and Sarah Heilesen each tallied 12 points for Denison-Schleswig (5-1), which rallied from a 13-11 first-quarter deficit to take a 30-22 halftime lead. Alex Mohr and Vanessa Gunderson added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Andersen also grabbed 15 rebounds in the Monarchs’ third straight victory, five more than Neemann.
LE MARS 71, STORM LAKE 36: Senior Madison Dreckman scored 21 points and distributed nine assists as the Le Mars Bulldogs posted a 71-36 triumph over Storm Lake in a Lakes Conference girls' basketball game at Storm Lake on Friday.
Jaelynn Dreckman, meantime, scored 24 points and grabbed six rebounds as the visitors improved to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in Lakes Conference play.
Storm Lake fell to 1-7 on the season, 0-3 in the loop.