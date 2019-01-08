COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — East got some three-point shooting from Katlynn Tucker and Nyamer Diew helped lead the Black Raiders to a 59-46 win over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on Tuesday.
It was the second straight win for East and the Black Raiders have won three of their last four games. East improves to 6-3 on the season. East snapped Abraham Lincoln's five-game winning streak. The Lynx fell to 7-3 on the season.
Diew led East with 19 points. Tucker hit four three-pointers and finished with 12 points. A 22-point third quarter helped East pull away from the Lynx in the game.