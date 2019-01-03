SIOUX CITY — East had a 13-12 lead after the first quarter in the first game of the CNOS Foundation Basketball Classic on Thursday against Siouxland Christian.
Then the Black Raiders pulled away in the second quarter, outscoring the Eagles 25-9 in the third quarter. East continued to pull away, holding Siouxland Christian to five points in the second half in a 68-26 victory.
East, which improved to 5-3 overall, shot 60.5 percent (26-of-43) from the field. Katlynn Tucker led East with 13 points and Laken Gardner had 10 points. Nyamer Diew had eight points and three assists.
Siouxland Christian fell to 3-7 on the season. Riley Doenhofer had 15 points for the Eagles.