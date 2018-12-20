SIOUX CITY – Coming into Thursday’s game, Bishop Heelan senior Nicole Jacobson had made only one 3-point shot in six outings.
My, how that changed in a blink of an eye.
As if daring the 6-foot Jacobson to shoot, Le Mars lagged off on the talented forward when she stood beyond the arc. Jacobson made the Bulldogs pay, nailing five 3-pointers and charting a double-double as No. 11 Heelan rallied past No. 7 Le Mars 53-47 in a matchup of state-ranked Class 4A girls basketball teams at Heelan.
Jacobson finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds and Ella Skinner – fresh off a 33-point salvo against West on Tuesday – tossed in 20 more points for the Crusaders. Heelan trailed 39-33 after three quarters, but outscored the Bulldogs 20-8 in the fourth quarter, leaving both teams with 6-2 overall records.
“My coach noticed they weren’t guarding me so he gave me the green light to keep shooting and my team kept feeding me,” University of Sioux Falls volleyball recruit Jacobson said. “And my shot worked really well tonight.”
Heelan’s 1-3-1 zone defense was outstanding the entire game, limiting Le Mars all-stater Madison Dreckman to six points. Dreckman – averaging 19.1 points per game -- made two 3-point shots in the first two minutes of the game, but didn’t score the rest of the way out.
“You have to play all four quarters and we haven’t done that all the time this year,” Heelan Coach Darron Koolstra said. “It was a great way to end the game and the first half of the season with a great fourth quarter.
“She (Madison Dreckman) has a quick release and can shoot it from anywhere. We knew she was going to shoot some threes and wanted to limit those attempts. Sydney Pratt did a great job of face-guarding her and taking her out of the game a little bit.”
Jaelynn Dreckman scored 13 points, but was the only player in double figures for Le Mars. The 6-1 junior had her team’s only points in the final eight minutes.
“We really didn’t play well in the fourth quarter but give Heelan credit, they made the plays and we didn’t,” Le Mars Coach Judd Kopperud said. “Offensively, we didn’t make the best decisions, our shot selection wasn’t the best. We need to get better offensively. We were able to get a win against Spirit Lake and we didn’t play well offensively and tonight we didn’t play well so we need to recharge our batteries and come back refocused after Christmas break.”
Le Mars spread the wealth in the first half, taking a 27-22 lead at intermission. No player scored more than seven points in the opening two quarters. Annie Ellis opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer to stretch the lead to eight.
Heelan, though, fought back and took its first lead of the game on Jacobson’s fourth 3-pointer, 33-32, with 1:59 left in the third quarter. The lead was short-lived as Shania Temple scored at the other end and Ellis stole the inbounds pass, scored and was fouled, converting a conventional 3-point play.
A basket by Karlee Schiff with 45 seconds remaining were the final points of the third quarter, which ended with Le Mars in front by six.
Le Mars maintained a 43-38 lead when Jaelynn Dreckman scored at the midway point of the fourth quarter, but Skinner scored seven unanswered points, including a 15-footer with just over three minutes left to give her team the lead.
Two free throws by Jaelynn Dreckman tied it a few seconds later, but Heelan went on a 7-0 run, fueled by Kaitlyn Cooke’s 3-pointer and two free throws. Le Mars didn’t score again until nine seconds remained. Cooke, who scored all six of her points in the fourth quarter, put the icing on the cake with two charity tosses with 6.3 ticks left.
“It was a team effort,” Koolstra said. “If we get everybody healthy and just keep plugging away and practicing hard, we’re going to be pretty good. The rankings came out today and we saw they were ahead of us, so it was a little bit of extra motivation.”
Heelan has bounced back with two wins after suffering back-to-back losses and doesn’t play again until Jan. 5 against Omaha Skutt in the CNOS Foundation Basketball Classic at the Tyson Events Center.
Le Mars had won three straight since a 71-66 loss to Class 2A No. 4 Cherokee. The Bulldogs are idle until hosting Sergeant Bluff-Luton Jan. 3.