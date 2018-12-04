SERGEANT BLUFF -- Bishop Heelan’s girls basketball team jumped off to a 23-12 lead at the end of the first quarter and went on to post a 65-54 Missouri River Activities Conference win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton Tuesday night.
Amber Aesoph led the 10th-ranked (Class 4A) Crusaders with 15 points. Ella Skinner, a 6-foot junior, added 14 points.
Nicole Jacobson and Sydney Pratt each tallied 10 points for Coach Darron Koolstra’s squad, which hiked its season record to 3-0.
Heelan extended its lead to 36-22 at halftime. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-2) pulled within 49-39 after three quarters and pulled within five points with three minutes left in the game.
Brooklyn Huberty paced the Warriors with a game-high 20 points. Kenzie Foley and Madelyn Mogensen each tallied eight points.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton will play at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln in an MRAC game Friday. Heelan is idle until Monday when it hosts Carroll Kuemper.