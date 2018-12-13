HINTON 54, HMS 43: The Blackhawks went on a 23-8 run in the second quarter to erase an early Hawk lead and went on to gain a War Eagle Conference girls basketball win in a game played in Hartley Friday.
Freshman Anna Coffee had a game-high 22 points while classmate Bella Badar added 17 for Hinton (3-5).
Jennie Riedemann had 21 points and Hannah Jochims 11 for the Hawks (1-5).
HARRIS-LAKE PARK 53, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 33: Mady Brevik scored 16 point to lead the Wolves to a War Eagle Conference girls basketball win in a game played in Remsen Friday. Taylor Meyer also scored 11 points and Jazmin Voehl 10 for H-LP (2-5). Sydney Schroeder had a game-high 18 points for St. Mary's (0-7).
MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 70, SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 28: Delanie Niemyer scored 14 points as the MOC-Floyd Valley girls basketball team downed Sibley-Ocheyedan 70-28 in a Siouxland Conference game on Friday in Orange City, Iowa.
Jazlin De Haan finished with 13 points for MOC-Floyd Valley (5-2) and Jadeyn Schutt added 11.
Sibley-Ocheyedan falls to 0-7.
NEWELL-FONDA 76, MANSON NW WEBSTER 26: The No. 1 Mustangs (Class 1A) got 19 points from Megan Morenz and logged a 50-point win in a Twin Lakes Conference girls basketball game played in Newell Friday. Macy Sievers also had 15 points, Olivia Larsen 14 and Maggie Walker 11 for Newell-Fonda (6-0).
AKRON-WESTFIELD 51, CLAY CENTRAL-EVERYLY 15: Brooke Koele and Natalie Nielsen both scored 11 points as the Akron-Westfield girls basketball team improved to 3-4 with a 51-15 win over Clay Central-Everly in a War Eagle Conference game on Friday in Akron, Iowa.
Audrey Ruda led the Mavericks (1-7) with four points.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 66, SOUTH O’BRIEN 39: Janie Schoonhoven scored 19 points as the Unity Christian girls basketball team defeated South O’Brien 66-39 in a War Eagle Conference game on Friday in Paullina, Iowa.
Justine Malenke finished with 18 points for Unity Christian (5-2) and Jori Bronner added 15.
Taryn Hintz scored 13 points for the Wolverines (5-2) and Hannah Dau had 11.
Nebraska
PONCA 57, EMERSON-HUBBARD 30: Alyssa Crosgrove scored 10 points to lead the Indians to a win in a Lewis & Clark Conference girls basketball game played in Ponca, Neb. Friday. Kortney Fethkenher also had nine points for Ponca (5-1). Melanie Gentrup scored 12 points and Addi Mackling 11 for the Pirates (2-3).
Late Thursday
STORM LAKE ST. MARY’S 58, RIVER VALLEY 40: Lizzie Lenhart scored 19 points and Danika Demers had 18 as the Storm Lake St. Mary’s girls basketball team improved to 4-3 with a 58-40 win over River Valley on Thursday in Correctionville, Iowa.
Taylor Knaack finished with 20 points for the Wolverines (1-7).
VERMILLION 45, PONCA 42: Ponca had a four-point lead going into the fourth quarter against Vermillion but Ponca was held to six points in the fourth quarter as Tanagers handed the Indians their first loss of the season, 45-42.
Kasey Herbster led Vermillion, which improved to 2-0 with the win, and Lexi Plitzuweit and Lexi Saunders each had nine points for the Tanagers.
Kaci Day led Ponca, which fell to 4-1, to 17 points and Taylor Lamprecht had nine points.