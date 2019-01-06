NORFOLK — South Sioux held Norfolk to seven points in the first quarter and went into halftime with a double-digit lead. The Cardinals extended that led in the second half and beat Norfolk 62-42 on Saturday.
The win was South Sioux head coach Molly Hornbeck's 100th career victory.
South Sioux improves to 8-5 overall and 1-1 in the district. The win snaps a three-game losing streak for the Cardinals.
Marybeth Rasmussen led South Sioux with 17 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Trista Harsma added 13 points and Tiffany Tinker had 12 points. Jalen Galvin had seven rebounds and six points, and McKenna Sims had eight assists and three steals.
For Norfolk, Gaby Ruth had 14 points and six steals.
South Sioux's next game is Friday at home against Ralston.