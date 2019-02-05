KINGSLEY, Iowa - No. 11 Kingsley-Pierson (Class 1A) wrapped up its regular season with a 55-48 win over Elk Point-Jefferson in a non-conference girls basketball game played Tuesday.
Delaney Iseminger had 19 points for K-P. Jayde Barto also had a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds as the Panthers enter regional tournament play on a 16-game winning streak and a 20-1 record. McKenzie Goodwin also had 11 points for K-P.
Lily Kempf had 21 points and Kenna Curry 10 for the Huskies, who led 20-18 at the half. EP-J is now 6-9.
CHEROKEE 60, SPIRIT LAKE 33: Fourth-ranked (Class 2A) Cherokee claimed a share of the Lakes Conference girls basketball championship following Tuesday night’s win in front of the hometown fans.
JeMae Nichols scored 18 points for Cherokee (20-1), which raced to a 13-2 lead at the end of the first quarter. Upper Iowa recruit Kassidy Pingel added 17 points.
Spirit Lake (10-10) received eight points each from Karli Olsen, Emma Loveall and Jordyn Hamm.
SOUTH O’BRIEN 64, HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 34: South O’Brien was led by Hannah Dau who had 19 points in Tuesday's War Eagle Conference game at Paullina. Her teammate Gabby Heeren had 12. Both girls helped their team improve to a 15-6 record.
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (2-18) had one double-digit scorer, Jennie Riedemann who led the team with 10 points.
NEWELL-FONDA 79, SIOUX CENTRAL 41: The No. 1 Mustangs (Class 1A) wrapped up an unbeaten regular season with a 79-41 Twin Lakes Conference girls basketball win in a game played in Sioux Rapids Tuesday.
Olivia Larsen scored 21 points and Emma Stewart 17 to lead lead Newell-Fonda, now 21-0. The Mustangs will face either River Valley or Siouxland Christian in a second round regional game Tuesday. Karly Boettcher had 13 points to pace Sioux Central (13-8).
AKRON-WESTFIELD 70, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 60: Natalie Nielsen scored 24 points to lead the Westerners to a War Eagle Conference girls basketball win in a game played in Akron Tuesday.
Brooke Koele also had 16 points and Jaden Harris 12 for Akron-Westfield, which ends its regular season on a five-game win string and a 12-8 record.
Rachel Langel had 21 points while both Katelyn Langel and Addison Weber added 12 points for the Jays (14-7). Gehlen led 27-23 at the half before falling the a A-W rally after the break.
WEST SIOUX 59, HINTON 35: West Sioux (15-4) beat Hinton (6-15) Tuesday night at Hinton.
The Falcons had three girls with double digit scoring. Payton Schwiesow and Emma Mace both led their team with 13 points and teammate Emma McManaman helped with 10 points.
Hinton had two scorers in double digits, Bella Badar, who tossed in a game-high 15 points and teammate Peyton George had 10.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 60, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 19: Janie Schoonhoven scored 14 points to lead the Knights to a War Eagle Conference girls basketball win in a game played Tuesday.
Corrina Timmermans and Justine Malenke also scored 11 points and Jori Bronner 10 for Unity Christian (15-5 overall and 10-0 WEC).
Late Monday
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 61, REMSEN ST. MARY’S 29: Annissa Kleich made three three-point baskets and was one of three Jays with 12 points during Monday night’s War Eagle Conference win at Le Mars.
Addison Weber and Sydney Livermore also tallied 12 for Gehlen Catholic (14-6).
Sydney Schroeder paced Remsen St. Mary’s (3-17) with a game-high 17 points.