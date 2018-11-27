KINGSLEY, Iowa -- Delaney Iseminger scored 23 points and Jayde Barto recorded a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds as the Kingsley-Pierson girls basketball team defeated Lawton-Bronson 89-63 in a Western Valley Conference game here Tuesday.
Madison Goodwin finished with 14 points for Kingsley-Pierson (2-0) and McKenzie Goodwin added 13.
Kaitlyn Ricke scored 29 points for Lawton-Bronson (0-1) and Hayley Williams had 22.
WEBSTER CITY 60, POCAHONTAS 47: Taylor McKinney made 11 3-pointers and scored 37 points as the Webster City girls basketball team defeated Pocahontas 60-47 in a nonconference game on Tuesday in Pocahontas, Iowa.
Grace Hoverston finished with 18 points for Webster City (1-1).
Leah Aljets had 12 points and six rebounds for Pocahontas (0-2). Delaney Ehn scored 10 points.
NEWELL-FONDA 89, SPENCER 40: Olivia Larsen scored 23 points as the top-ranked (1A) Newell-Fonda defeated Spencer 89-40 in a nonconference game on Tuesday in Newell, Iowa.
Ella Larsen finished with 11 points for the Mustangs (2-0) and Bailey Sievers added 10.
Olivia Irmiter led Spencer (0-1) with eight points.
SOUTH O’BRIEN 67, HINTON 42: Taryn Hintz scored 17 points as the South O’Brien girls basketball team defeated Hinton 67-42 in a War Eagle Conference game on Tuesday in Hinton, Iowa.
Kaylee Jacobs finished with 15 points for South O’Brien (2-0) and Hannah Dau added 13. The Wolverines dished out 20 total assists as a team.
Emma Webb scored 14 points for Hinton (0-2) and Anna Coffee had 11.
MMCRU 61, AKRON-WESTFIELD 47: Ellie Hilbrands scored 18 points as the MMCRU girls basketball team defeated No. 15 (1A) Akron-Westfield 61-47 in a War Eagle Conference game on Tuesday in Remsen, Iowa.
Taylor Harpenau finished with 15 points for MMCRU (2-0).
Chloee Colt scored 11 points for Akron-Westfield (0-2).
CHEROKEE 73, EMMETSBURG 32: Kassidy Pingel scored 20 points as the No. 4 (2A) Cherokee girls basketball team defeated Emmetsburg 73-32 in a nonconference game on Tuesday in Cherokee, Iowa.
Payton Slaughter finished with 15 points for Cherokee (3-0) and Teagan Slaughter added 11.
Molly Schany scored 24 points for Emmeteburg (0-1).