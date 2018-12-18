LEWIS CENTRAL 50, EAST 48: Eighth-ranked (Class 4A) Lewis Central went on a 14-6 fourth-quarter run while rallying for a 50-48 win over East Monday night at the Black Raiders’ court.
Delaney Esterling scored 16 points to lead Lewis Central (7-0), which won its fourth road game of the season. Megan Witte added 12 points for a squad that had won each of its previous six games by 10 or more points.
Nyamer Diew scored all 11 of her points in the second half for East (4-3). Katlynn Tucker added 10 points.
Kyley Vondrak and Megan Callahan each tallied eight points for the Black Raiders, who are idle until Jan. 3 when they face Siouxland Christian in the CNOS Foundation Basketball Classic at the Tyson Events Center.