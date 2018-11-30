ORANGE CITY, Iowa – Cherokee, ranked No. 4 in Iowa Class 2A, rolled to a 91-42 girls basketball victory over Unity Christian here Friday night.
Teagan Slaughter tossed in 26 points for the 4-0 Braves while older sister Payton Slaughter added 24 points and Kassidy Pingel 13. Janie Schoonhoven paced Unity Christian with 21 points.
Cherokee enjoyed a 47-30 halftime lead.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 68, RIVER VALLEY 20: Woodbury Central opened Western Valley Conference play with a 68-20 win over River Valley Friday at Moville.
Maddie Paulsen and Camrin Baird scored 16 points each for the Wildcats, who moved to 4-0 overall. Woodbury Central raced to a 24-2 lead and never looked back.
Taylor Knaack led River Valley (1-3, 0-2) with 12 points.
NEWELL-FONDA 68, SIOUX CENTRAL 36: The No. 1 ranked Mustangs (Class 1A) zipped to a 27-2 lead after one quarter and went on to log a win in a Twin Lakes Conference girls basketball opener Friday.
Olivia Larsen had 19 points while Maggie Walker added 13 and Emma Stewart had 11 for Newell-Fonda (3-0). Kallie Fahnlander had eight points to lead the Rebels.
WEST SIOUX 70, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 42: Meghan Danielson scored 19 and Emma McManaman 16 to lead the Falcons to a War Eagle Conference girls basketball win over Harris-Lake Park Friday.
Payton Schwiesow also added 10 points for West Sioux (2-0). Madison Brevik scored 16 points to pace the Wolves (0-3).
SOUTH O’BRIEN 70, REMSEN ST. MARY’S 25: Taryn Hintz and Hannah Dau both scored 18 points as the South O’Brien girls basketball team defeated Remsen St. Mary’s 70-25 in a War Eagle Conference game on Friday in Paullina, Iowa.
Kaylee Jacobs finished with 16 points for South O’Brien (3-0). Megan Waterman had six points and eight rebounds.
Sydney Schroeder scored 11 points for St. Mary’s (0-3).
Thursday
HEELAN 54, SPIRIT LAKE 41: Ella Skinner scored 15 points for a game high as the Crusaders moved to 2-0 on the season with a 54-41 win over the Indians Thursday at Spirit Lake.
Ashley Peck also scored a dozen points for Heelan, which led 34-16 at the half. Jordyn Hamm had 14 points and Emma Loveall 11 to lead Spirit Lake (1-3).
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 65, OABCIG 35: Kingsley-Pierson downed OABCIG 65-35 in a Western Valley Conference game Friday at Ida Grove.
Jayde Barto tallied 19 points, Delaney Iseminger 12 and Abbi Bailey 11 for Kingsley-Pierson, now
SB-L 64, NORTH 24: Sergeant Bluff-Luton picked up its first girls basketball win of the season, downing North 64-24 Thursday at North High.
Kenzie Foley was the only player in double figures for SB-L (1-1) with 17 points. Abby Wisecup added nine points and four rebounds while Emma Salker had seven points and five rebounds.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton zipped to an 18-4 lead after one quarter and limited the Stars to single digits in each quarter.