MARCUS, Iowa | Addison Weber scored 19 points as the No. 13 (1A) Gehlen Catholic girls basketball team defeated MMCRU 61-53 in a War Eagle Conference game on Friday in Marcus, Iowa.

Lauren Heying finished with 12 points for the Jays (4-0).

Ellie Hilbrands and Emily Dreckman both recorded double-doubles for MMCRU (2-1). Hilbrands finished with 16 points and 18 rebounds while Dreckman notched 11 points and grabbed 10 boards.

WESTWOOD 64, SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 30: Carah Drees and Kaylee Smits both scored 16 points as the No. 7 (1A) Westwood girls basketball team defeated Siouxland Christian 64-30 in a Western Valley Conference game on Friday in Sioux City.

Brenna Pike finished with 11 points for Westwood (3-0).

Riley Doenhoefer scored 14 points for Siouxland Christian (0-2) and Cassie Jones added 11.

WEST MONONA 85, MVAOCOU 52: Mallory McCall poutred in 30 points to lead the way as the Spartans rolled past the Rams in a Western Valley Conference girls basketball game played in Mapleton Friday.

Brooklyn Beery had 13 points and Haley Drenkhahn 12 to lead MVAOCOU.

POSTPONEMENT: Bishop Heelan's home girls basketball game against West was postponed Saturday because of a winter storm warning. It will be made up Tuesday, Dec. 18 as part of a Missouri River Activities Conference girls/boys basketball doubleheader.

