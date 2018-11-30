MARCUS, Iowa | Addison Weber scored 19 points as the No. 13 (1A) Gehlen Catholic girls basketball team defeated MMCRU 61-53 in a War Eagle Conference game on Friday in Marcus, Iowa.
Lauren Heying finished with 12 points for the Jays (4-0).
Ellie Hilbrands and Emily Dreckman both recorded double-doubles for MMCRU (2-1). Hilbrands finished with 16 points and 18 rebounds while Dreckman notched 11 points and grabbed 10 boards.
WESTWOOD 64, SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 30: Carah Drees and Kaylee Smits both scored 16 points as the No. 7 (1A) Westwood girls basketball team defeated Siouxland Christian 64-30 in a Western Valley Conference game on Friday in Sioux City.
Brenna Pike finished with 11 points for Westwood (3-0).
Riley Doenhoefer scored 14 points for Siouxland Christian (0-2) and Cassie Jones added 11.
WEST MONONA 85, MVAOCOU 52: Mallory McCall poutred in 30 points to lead the way as the Spartans rolled past the Rams in a Western Valley Conference girls basketball game played in Mapleton Friday.
Brooklyn Beery had 13 points and Haley Drenkhahn 12 to lead MVAOCOU.
POSTPONEMENT: Bishop Heelan's home girls basketball game against West was postponed Saturday because of a winter storm warning. It will be made up Tuesday, Dec. 18 as part of a Missouri River Activities Conference girls/boys basketball doubleheader.