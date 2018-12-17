SIOUX CITY | Eighth-ranked (Class 4A) Lewis Central went on a 14-6 fourth-quarter run while rallying for a 50-48 win over East Monday night at the Black Raiders’ court.
Delaney Esterling scored 16 points to lead Lewis Central (7-0), which won its fourth road game of the season. Megan Witte added 12 points for a squad that had won each of its previous six games by 10 or more points.
Nyamer Diew scored all 11 of her points in the second half for East (4-3). Katlynn Tucker added 10 points.
Kyley Vondrak and Megan Callahan each tallied eight points for the Black Raiders, who are idle until Jan. 3 when they face Siouxland Christian in the CNOS Foundation Basketball Classic at the Tyson Events Center.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 55, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 21: The Westerners had four players score in double figures as they defeated the Hawks in a War Eagle Conference girls basketball game played in Akron Tuesday.
Brooke Koele had 15 points to lead A-W (4-5) while Natalie Nielsen added 13, Chloe Colt 12 and Kassie Vanderlinden 11. Lexie Harpenau had six points to lead St. Mary's (0-9).
SOUTH O'BRIEN 59, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 41: Hannah Dau scored 18 points and Megan Waterman 17 to lead the Wolverines to a War Eagle Conference girls basketball win Tuesday in Paullina. Kaylee Jacobs also had 10 points for South O'Brien (6-3). Alyssa Uittenbogaard had 16 points to lead Trinity Christian (0-8).
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 56, OMAHA NATION 22: Daisy Hiserote and Riley Doenhoefer both recorded double-double as the Siouxland Christian girls basketball team defeated Omaha Nation 56-22 in a nonconference game on Tuesday in Macy, Neb.
Hiserote finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Eagles (3-5) while Doenhoefer had 12 points and 14 boards.
Omaha Nation falls to 0-8.