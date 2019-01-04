SIOUX CITY – Ponca took control early and went on to hand West Sioux a 53-39 girls basketball setback in the CNOS Foundation Basketball Classic at the Tyson Events Center Friday.
In a matchup of teams with a combined three losses, the Indians established their inside game in the first quarter and never looked back. It was a ragged contest void of much rhythm or flow, but Ponca played just well enough to emerge victorious.
“We got by, we helped ourselves a few times and sometimes we were our own worst enemy,” Ponca Coach Bob Hayes said. “But they’re a good ball club and we had to rebound and at times we did and at times we didn’t. At times our defense let us down and they got to the rim.”
Taylor Lamprecht scored 17 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for Ponca, which improved its overall record to 9-2 with its fourth straight win. Lamprecht had 13 of those in the first half, helping the Indians take a 31-17 lead at the break.
West Sioux, also 9-2, made a third-quarter run, trimming the deficit to 10 points, but Grace Salmen hit a 3-pointer with 28 seconds remaining. Ponca maintained its double-digit advantage the rest of the contest.
Salmen finished with 14 points and five rebounds, while Kaci Day also had a strong first half, scoring nine of her 13 points.
Ponca limited West Sioux to 31 shots and forced 18 turnovers, but the Indians committed 16 miscues of their own. Ponca held a 30-24 rebounding advantage.
“They traditionally have played man-to-man full court, our girls came down here five years ago and played a Ponca team that forced them into 50-some turnovers,” West Sioux Coach Adam McVay said. “They play extremely hard and we just flat out didn’t take care of the ball. We dribbled too much, threw it away and at time certain girls didn’t look like they wanted the ball. We got tired and a lot of that just comes from taking a deep breath and being fundamentally sound. We definitely weren’t tonight.”
Shady Blankenship keyed West Sioux’s third-quarter rally with half of her team-high 12 points. Emma Mace was also in double figures with 11 points, but seven of those came from the free throw line.
Ponca went on an 8-0 run and opened up a 16-5 lead at the end of the first quarter. A 3-pointer at the buzzer by Alyssa Crosgrove made it 31-17 at intermission and the Indians led, 42-29, after three periods.
“We did a good job early on then we kind of forgot about our post people,” said Hayes, who previously coached the Ponca boys to a state championship. “So we took a time out and said, ‘hey we have to keep going in there.’ But we hit some big shots when we needed them to keep the margin and that helped us.”
West Sioux is shooting for a return trip to the state tournament and several players on this team were a part of last year’s run to Des Moines.
“The good thing is this is not a conference game, it’s not the end of your season,” McVay said. “What it shows us is weaknesses that we have. When you play a good team like that in this environment you want to see those weaknesses and hopefully build from that as you work toward the end of the year.”