HINTON, Iowa -- Kaitlyn Ricke scored 26 points as the Lawton-Bronson girls basketball team defeated Hinton 61-33 in a nonconference game here Saturday.
Hayley Williams finished with 12 points for the Eagles (2-3).
Emma Webb led Hinton (2-4) with nine points.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 66, ALTA-AURELIA 13: Maddie Paulsen scored 18 points as the undefeated Woodbury Central girls basketball team defeated Alta-Aurelia 66-13 in a nonconference game on Saturday in Alta, Iowa.
Camrin Baird finished with 11 points for the Wildcats (7-0) and McKenna Herbold added 10.
Sydney Stanton had six points for Alta-Aurelia (0-7).
Nebraska
PONCA 66, IRENE/WAKONDA 43: Grace Salmen scored 23 points as the Ponca girls basketball team defeated Irene/Wakonda 66-43 in a nonconference game on Saturday in Ponca, Neb.
Kaci Day and Taylor Lamprecht both finished with 10 points for Ponca (3-0).
Mallory O’Malley scored 17 points for Irene/Wakonda (0-1) and Ashley Emmick added 10.