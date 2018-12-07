ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Justine Malenke scored 20 points as the Unity Christian girls basketball team defeated Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 71-44 in a War Eagle Conference game on Friday in Orange City, Iowa.
Jori Bronner and Janie Schoonhoven both finished with 16 points for Unity Christian (2-2).
Hannah Jochims scored 19 points for HMS (2-2) and Paige Dagel added 10.
MVAOCOU 70, RIVER VALLEY 43: Brooklyn Beery scored 20 points as the MVAOCOU girls basketball team defeated River Valley 70-43 in a Western Valley Conference game on Friday in Correctionville, Iowa.
MaKenzie Smith finished with 11 points for the Rams (3-3) and Haley Drenkhahn added 10.
Brittany Meyer finished with 13 points for River Valley (1-5) and Taylor Knaack had 10.