MOVILLE, Iowa - No. 1 ranked Newell-Fonda (Class 1A) stormed out to a 14-0 lead three minutes into the contest and did not look back in handing Woodbury Central its first loss of the season 60-44 in a non-conference girls basketball game Friday.
The Mustangs received 18 points from Olivia Larsen and 11 apiece from Maggie Walker and Ella Larsen.
Woodbury Central was led by Sally Gallagher who had 16 points while Maddie Paulsen added 11 and MaKenna Herbold nine.
Woodbury Central, which is unranked in Class 2A, falls to 10-1 and the Mustangs remain undefeated at 9-0.
During the contest the Wildcats pulled to within eight but could come no closer.
SOUTH O’BRIEN 58, HMS 31: Hannah Dau scored 22 points as the South O’Brien girls basketball team defeated Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 58-31 in a War Eagle Conference game on Friday in Hartley, Iowa.
Kaylee Jacobs finished with 12 points for South O’Brien (7-3).
Jennie Riedemann had 11 points for the Hawks (2-7).
SOUTH CENTRAL CALHOUN 62, OA-BCIG 31: Maddie Jones scored 26 points as the No. 5 (2A) South Central Calhoun girls basketball team defeated OA-BCIG 62-31 in a non-conference game on Friday in Ida Grove, Iowa.
Heidi Hammen finished with 15 points for the Titans (11-0).
Halle Hemer had 11 points for OA-BCIG (3-6).
WESTWOOD 77, WAKEFIELD 41: Andee Martin and Sam Thompson both scored 14 points as the Westwood girls basketball team defeated Wakefield 77-41 in a non-conference game on Friday in Wakefield, Neb.
Briley Pike finished with 13 points for the Rebels (7-2), Makenna Harding had 12 and Carah Drees added 10.
Jordyn Car scored 14 points for Wakefield (1-2).
Late Thursday
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 62, SHENANDOAH 59: Shenandoah went on a 23-16 fourth-quarter run, but it wasn’t enough as Denison-Schleswig held on for a Hawkeye 10 Conference victory Thursday night.
Paige Andersen led Denison-Schleswig (7-1, 3-0 Hawkeye 10) with 15 points. Double-digit scoring also came from Sarah Heilesen (14), Hannah Neemann (12) and Alex Mohr (10).
Logan Hughes led Shenandoah (7-3) with 22 points.
STORM LAKE 47, OABCIG 45 (OT): Storm Lake outscored OABCIG 24-13 in the fourth quarter to force overtime, then held the Falcons to a single point during an overtime session and held on for a 47-45 victory in a non-conference girls’ basketball contest in Storm Lake on Thursday.
Senior Rachel Bozonie tallied 13 points to lead Storm Lake, while junior Jessica Slight pitched in 10 points. Sophomore Mary Yanga led the rebounding effort with a game-high 11.
Sophomore Carly Murphy cashed in eight of 10 free throws on her way to a game-high 17 points for the Falcons. Junior Kylee Weber added 10 points on four of five shooting from the floor and added 11 boards. Anna Winterrowd amassed seven steals and scored 10 as OABCIG slipped to 3-6 on the year.
EMMETSBURG 39, SPENCER 25: Molly Schany registered a double-double in leading Emmetsburg past the Spencer Tigers, 39-25, in a non-conference girls’ basketball match-up at the Spencer Fieldhouse on Thursday.
Schany garnered 15 rebounds while scoring 10 points for the victors. Abbie Schany added 14 points and eight rebounds. Lindsay Carter added 10 points and four assists as the E-Hawks moved to 3-5 on the season.
Tiger freshman Alexa Johnson paced her club with eight points, a ledger that featured a pair of three-pointers. The Tigers (2-6) were stymied by a slow start as they trailed Emmetsburg, 14-2, after the first quarter.