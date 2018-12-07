CHEROKEE, Iowa – Payton Slaughter scored 20 points as the undefeated and fourth-ranked (2A) Cherokee girls basketball team downed No. 6 (4A) Le Mars 71-66 in a Lakes Conference game here Friday.
To make Slaughter’s night even better, she signed to play basketball collegiately with Briar Cliff earlier in the day.
JeMae Nichols finished with 14 points for Cherokee (6-0) and Tegan Slaughter added 13. Kassidy Pingel and Lexi Pingel both had 11 points.
Jaelynn Dreckman and Madison Dreckman both scored 16 points for Le Mars (3-1).
Cherokee led 63-53. Le Mars trimmed the lead to one point with roughly four-and-a-half minutes left in the game, but the Bulldogs never came any closer.
WEST MONONA 64, OA-BCIG 36: Mallory McCall scored 26 points to lead the Spartans to a win over the Falcons in a Western Valley Conference girls basketball game played in Onawa Friday.
McCall has topped 20 points in all five of the West Monona games this season and entered the game fifth in Iowa prep scoring with a 26.8 per game average. Macie McCall also chipped in a dozen points for the Spartans (5-0). Carly Murphy had 10 points for OA-BCIG (2-3).
POCAHONTAS 68, ALTA-AURELIA 29: Kaylee Shivers made five 3-pointers and finished with 22 points and nine rebounds as the Pocahontas girls basketball team defeated Alta-Aurelia 68-29 in a Twin Lakes conference game on Friday in Pocahontas, Iowa.
Delaney Ehn finished with 17 points for Pocahontas (3-3) while Leah Aljets recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Chloe Kruger scored 10 points for Alta-Aurelia (0-6).
NEWELL-FONDA 78, EAST SAC COUNTY 36: Olivia Larsen scored 17 points as the top-ranked (1A) Newell-Fonda girls basketball team defeated East Sac County 78-36 in a Twin Lakes Conference game on Friday in Lake View, Iowa.
Maggie Walker finished with 13 points for the undefeated Mustangs (5-0) and Megan Morenz added 12. Macy Sievers scored 11 points and Bailey Sievers had 10.
Taylor Houska led East Sac County (2-3) with 12 points.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 63, WESTWOOD 53: Sally Gallagher made four 3-pointers and scored 19 points as the Woodbury Central girls basketball team upended No. 14 Westwood (1A) 63-53 in a Western Valley Conference game on Friday in Sloan, Iowa.
Maddie Paulsen finished with 12 points for undefeated Woodbury Central (6-0) and Lindsie Graff had 10.
Carah Drees led Westwood (3-2) with 15 points. Briley Pike made four 3-pointers and scored 12 points while Andee Martin added 10.
Woodbury Central led 32-24 at halftime, but Westwood closed the gap on a 9-0 run in the third quarter with consecutive 3-point baskets by Pike, Drees and Martin. Woodbury Central was able to maintain and extend the lead in the fourth quarter.
HINTON 39, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 34: Anna Coffee scored 19 points as the Hinton girls basketball team improved to 2-3 with a 39-34 win over Trinity Christian in a War Eagle Conference game on Friday in Hinton, Iowa.
Alyssa Uittenbogaard finished with 11 points for Trinity Christian (0-4).
MMCRU 70, REMSEN ST. MARY’S 29: Taylor Harpenau scored 17 points as the MMCRU girls basketball team defeated Remsen St. Mary’s 70-29 in a War Eagle Conference game on Friday in Remsen, Iowa.
Madison Treinen finished with 16 points for MMCRU (4-1) and Ellie Hilbrands added 12.
Sydney Schroeder scored 12 points for the Hawks (0-5).