SLOAN, Iowa -- Kingsley-Pierson claimed the program's third consecutive Western Valley Conference Girls Basketball Tournament title, winning a 66-64 championship contest over Woodbury Central at Westwood High School in Sloan on Saturday evening.
Panther sophomore Delaney Iseminger sank two free throws with 3.8 seconds left to decide the contest, touching off a celebration among the Kingsley-Pierson faithful.
Iseminger was 7 for 8 at the charity stripe in the contest, joining teammates Madison Goodwin (4 for 4) and Jayde Barto (6 for 8), in representing the bulk of a 17-for-22 effort at the line.
Barto, a junior, broke a 60-60 tie with 2 minutes left by nailing a 3-pointer from the right wing. Following a Woodbury Central turnover, Iseminger sank two free throws to extend the Panther advantage to 65-60 with 1:40 left.
WC's Sally Gallagher cashed in a pair of free throws, which were followed by an Iseminger charity toss that gave KP a 65-62 advantage with 1:07 showing. Maddie Paulsen, WC's junior post, then converted a pair of free throws to pull the Wildcats within 66-64.
Gallagher would tie the see-saw affair at 66-66 with a shot from the lane with 15 seconds left, setting up Iseminger's heroics.
Woodbury Central had sprinted to a 9-2 lead to begin the game, but KP charged back, getting a pair of 3-pointers from Goodwin and younger sister, McKenzie Goodwin, in helping propel the league's regular-season champs to a 23-7 second-quarter advantage. The Panthers ultimately took a 33-20 lead into the halftime break.
Three-pointers by Paulsen, Gallagher and Sidney Steffen, followed by a conventional 3-point play by Sidnie Graff, allowed the Wildcats to close the gap to 45-41 at the end of the third quarter.
KP, which briefly lost the lead early in the fourth, regained its cushion and stretched it to 10 points at 60-50 midway through the final stanza before WC mounted a comeback.
"It was a physical game with two great teams," said Coach Nicole Goodwin. "These girls are friends off the court, but great competitors on the court. I'm proud of the way we kept battling."
Kingsley-Pierson played without sophomore starter Abbi Bailey, who suffered an injury in the semifinal victory on Thursday.
Iseminger and Madison Goodwin each tallied 20 for the winners. Barto scored 18, while freshman McKenzie Goodwin notched 10 points. The Panthers made 11 3-pointers on the night.
Gallagher paced WC scorers with 25 points, while Paulsen added 20. Both Gallagher and Paulsen made a trio of 3-point shots. Camrin Baird, a Wildcat freshman, swished two 3-pointers in a 6-point effort, while Lindsie Graff added seven for Woodbury Central, which closes out its regular season with a 17-4 ledger.
Kingsley-Pierson, ranked No. 11 in Class 1A, moves to 19-1. The Panthers have won 15 straight since suffering a setback to West Monona during the first week of December.
WEST LYON 46, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 42: Madysn Grotewold scored 13 points Saturday night while leading West Lyon’s girls basketball team to a 46-42 Siouxland Conference win over MOC-Floyd Valley.
Brooklyn Meyer added 12 points for West Lyon.
Delanie Niemeyer and Jazlin DeHaan each scored 10 for MOC-Floyd Valley.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 45, TIOSPA ZIMA TRIBAL 26: Riley Donnelly scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds while leading Elk Point-Jefferson to Saturday’s victory at the Dakota XII/NEC Girls Clash in Madison.
The Huskies stretched an 18-13 lead by outscoring their opponent 12-6 in the third quarter.
Omariya Berrard led Tiospa with eight points.
VERMILLION 57, CLARK-WILLOW LAKE 41: Lexi Saunders scored 16 points while leading Vermillion to Satrurday’s Dakota XII/NEC Girls Clash in Madison, S.D.
Lexi Plitzuweit contributed 13 points and seven rebounds for the Tanagers, who improved their season record to 11-3.