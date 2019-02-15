DENISON, Iowa | Woodbury Central played a game of “survive and advance” in dispatching IKM-Manning, 41-33, in a Class 2A Girls’ Regional semifinal at Denison High School on Friday evening.
The Wildcats shot just 13 for 33 from the free-throw line, but kept playing solid defense to maintain a 4- to 7-point lead throughout the bulk of the second half. The Wolves pulled to within 34-30 early in the fourth quarter, but could get no closer as Woodbury Central relied on a scrappy defense that got key plays out of every player in a 9-person rotation.
“We played phenomenal defense on a night where we didn’t shoot well and that’s what it took, making plays on the defensive end,” said Matt Jenness, WC head coach. “The team showed a lot of heart tonight.”
Lindside Graff, a sophomore, helped stake WC to a 25-15 lead at halftime as she canned a pair of 3-pointers on her way to a 10-point first-half effort. Graff would finish with 11 points, while junior post Maddie Paulsen matched that total with 11. Paulsen added six rebounds and a game-high seven blocked shots.
Gabrielle Cadwell, an IKM-Manning senior, paced the Wolves with 15 points.
IKM-Manning ends the campaign with a 17-4 ledger, while Woodbury Central takes a 19-4 mark into a Class 2A Regional final on Monday at Avoca to face No. 3-ranked Treynor.
CHEROKEE 77, BOYDEN-HULL 50: JeMae Nichols and and Kassidy Pingel shared game scoring honors with 18 points each and No. 4 Cherokee moved to the Class 2A regional girls basketball final with a 77-50 win over Boyden-Hull Friday evening.
Lily Anderson and Payton Slaughter also added 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the Braves (22-1). Slaughter, a 5-6 senior, topped 1,000 points for her career during the game, joining teammate Pingel who reached the milestone earlier in the season. Cherokee led 53-30 at the half.
Brooke Zylstra had 16 points to lead the Comets, who end their season with a 15-9 record.
Cherokee will take on No. 15 Unity Christian Monday at Western Christian High School in Hull for the regional final and a state tournament berth.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 54, CENTRAL LYON 51: The No. 15 Knights got 18 points from Jori Bronner and clipped the Lions in a Class 2A regional semifinal girls basketball game played in Orange City Friday.
Janie Schoonhoven also had 15 points and Corrina Timmermans 13 for Unity Christian, which advances to the regional final with an 18-5 record. The Knights will face No. 4 Cherokee with a state tournament berth on the line Monday in Hull. The two schools also met in the volleyball regional final last fall with Unity Christian advancing in a marathon five-set match.
Hayden Heimensen had a game-high 22 points for Central Lyon, which ends its season with a 13-11 record. Unity Christian led 34-25 at the half.
WESTWOOD 57, EXIRA-EHK 32: Andee Martin scored 18 points while leading the Rebels to a (Class 1A) victory over Exira-EHK at home.
Briley Pike added 16 points for the Rebels (19-4) which will face Newell-Fonda (22-0) in a region final game at Ida Grove on Monday.
Tatum Grubbs and Macey Emgarten led Exira-EHK(17-6) with 12 points apiece.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 55, MMCRU 49: Jayde Barto scored 20 points Friday night while leading the Panthers to win over MMCRU.
Delaney Iseminger added 17 points and teammate Madison Goodwin added 16. Kingsley-Pierson (22-1) faces off against West Hancock in a Class 1A Region 1 final showdown at Sioux Rapids.
Taylor Harpenau led MMCRU (17-6) with 17 points, Emily Dreckman had 14 followed by Ellie Hilbrands with 12.