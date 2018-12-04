LAWTON, Iowa -- Sally Gallagher scored 15 points as the Woodbury Central girls basketball team defeated Lawton-Bronson 64-58 in a Western Valley Conference game here Tuesday.
McKenna Herbold finished with 11 points for Woodbury Central and Autumn Weaver added 10. Maddie Paulsen had nine points and 11 rebounds.
Kaitlyn Ricke made three 3-pointers and scored 20 points for Lawton-Bronson while Hayley Williams notched 11 points.
Lawton-Bronson tied the game at 49-all early in the fourth quarter, but Woodbury Central responded with a 10-0 run over the next two-and-a-half minutes which proved to be the difference in the game.
Woodbury Central improves to 5-0 while the Eagles fall to 0-3.
NEWELL-FONDA 88, POCAHONTAS AREA 35: The No. 1 Mustangs (Class 1A) sank a dozen 3-pointers and breezed past Pocahontas Area in a Twin Lakes Conference girls basketball game played in Newell Tuesday.
Olivia Larsen scored a game-high 25 points while Maggie Walker added 14 and Macy Sievers 13 for Newell-Fonda (4-0). Delayne Ehn had 11 points to lead the Indians.
SOUTH O’BRIEN 67, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 44: Hannah Dau scored 17 points as the South O’Brien girls basketball team defeated Harris-Lake Park 67-44 in a War Eagle Conference game on Tuesday in Lake Park, Iowa.
Taryn Hintz finished with 13 points for South O’Brien (4-0) and Megan Waterman added 12.
Madison Brevik scored 17 points for Harris-Lake Park (0-4).
WEST SIOUX 57, AKRON-WESTFIELD 51: Meghan Danielson, Emma Mace and Payton Schwiesow each scored 14 points as the West Sioux girls basketball team defeated Akron-Westfield 57-51 in a War Eagle Conference game on Tuesday in Akron, Iowa.
Emma McManaman finished with 11 points for the Falcons (3-0).
Kassandra Vanderlinden scored 13 points for Akron-Westfield (1-3). Chloee Colt and Natalie Nielsen both had 10 points.
OABCIG 57, MVAOCOU 37: Ryder Cranston scored 16 points as the OABCIG girls basketball team defeated MVAOCOU 57-37 in a Western Valley Conference game on Tuesday in Mapleton, Iowa.
Halle Hemer finished with 13 points for OABCIG (2-1).
Brooklyn Beery scored 12 points for the Rams (2-3).
HINTON 66, REMSEN ST. MARY’S 44: Emma Webb scored 18 points and Bella Badar tossed in 12 as the Hinton girls basketball team defeated Remsen St. Mary’s 66-44 in a War Eagle Conference game on Tuesday in Remsen, Iowa.
Anna Coffee and Aspen Coffee both finished with 10 points for Hinton (1-3).
Sydney Schroeder scored 17 points for St. Mary’s (0-4) and Lexi Harpenau added 14.
CHEROKEE 78, ESTHERVILLE LINCOLN CENTRAL 44: Kassidy Pingel scored 27 points as the No. 4 (2A) Cherokee girls basketball team defeated Estherville Lincoln Central 78-44 in a Lakes Conference game on Tuesday in Cherokee, Iowa.
Teagan Slaughter finished with 13 points for Cherokee (5-0) and JeMae Nichols added 10.
Josie Condon had 14 points for Estherville Lincoln Central (2-2).
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 65, WESTWOOD 64: Jayde Barto scored 19 points as the Kingsley-Pierson girls basketball team defeated No. 7 (1A) Westwood 65-64 in overtime on a Western Valley Conference game on Tuesday in Kingsley, Iowa.
Madison Goodwin and Delaney Iseminger both finished with 15 points for Kingsley-Pierson (4-0) and McKenzie Goodwin grabbed 11 rebounds.
Briley Pike scored 17 points for Westwood (3-1). Carah Drees had 15 points and Andee Martin added 14.
CARROLL 54, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 53: Sarah Heilesen and Hannah Neemann both scored 15 points, but the No. 13 (4A) Denison-Schleswig girls basketball team fell to Carroll 54-53 in a nonconference game on Tuesday in Denison, Iowa.
Alex Mohr finished with 14 points for Denison-Schleswig (2-1).
Carroll improves to 4-0.
MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 58, SHELDON 54: Jazlin De Haan scored 20 points as the MOC-Floyd Valley girls basketball team defeated Sheldon 58-54 in a Siouxland Conference game on Tuesday in Orange City, Iowa.
Delanie Niemyer finished with 10 points for MOC-Floyd Valley (3-0).
Brooklyn Grady scored 20 points for Sheldon (0-4) and Cassidy Bart added 10.
RIDGE VIEW 50, RIVER VALLEY 33: Kenzee Wunschel scored 19 points as the Ridge View girls basketball team improved to 4-0 with a 50-33 win over River Valley in a Siouxland Conference game on Tuesday in Correctionville, Iowa.
Sydney Zahnle finished with 10 points for River Valley (1-4).