SIOUX CITY — Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Hinton were tied at 9-9 in the first quarter when the Warriors' offense started to heat up. SB-L scored 21 points in the second quarter to gain a five-point lead at halftime.
Then the Warriors scored 27 points in the third quarter and outscored Hinton 43-24 in the second half for a 73-49 victory on Saturday at the CNOS Foundation Classic at the Tyson Events Center.
Kenzie Foley had her second-straight double-double with 29 points and 15 rebounds. Abby Wisecup had 16 points, six assists and three steals and Emma Salker had 13 points.
Anna Coffee led Hinton with 29 points and four steals. Bella Bader had 12 points.