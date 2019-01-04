LE MARS — Sergeant Bluff-Luton edged Le Mars by a point, upsetting the No. 7 team in Class 4A with a 57-56 victory on Thursday.
Kenzie Foley had a double-double in the win for the Warriors, who evened their record at 4-4 on the season, with 19 points and 15 rebounds. Brooklyn Huberty added 13 points for Sergeant Bluff-Luton, which plays at the CNOS Classic Saturday at 9:45 a.m. against Hinton.
Le Mars fell to 6-3 on the season and its the second straight loss for the Bulldogs. Madison Dreckman tied a career-high with 31 points in the loss. Shaniah Temple grabbed 10 rebounds.