PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sioux City North pulls away in second half against West

SIOUX CITY — The North High School girls basketball team won its third game of the season with a 60-43 victory over West.

The Wolverines led 17-9 at the end of the first quarter, but the Stars caught erased that deficit, and the game was tied 28-28 at the half.

North held the Wolverines to seven fourth-quarter points.

Sydney Rexius scored a game-high 28 points. She made nine shots, and four of those came beyond the 3-point line.

Maddie Craighead chipped in with 17 points.

Kiah Davis led the Wolverines with 14 points while Lily Juhnke had 12.

South Sioux City 54, Omaha Roncalli 48: The Cardinals led 32-18 at the half.

Brooklyn Heineman led the Cardinals with 16 points. Heineman scored 11 of those during the second half.

Abbi Aitken also scored 16, earning 12 of them in the first 16 minutes.

Le Mars 58, East 56: Zoe Wittkop hit a pair of late free throws that gave the Bulldogs the home win on Thursday.

The game was originally scheduled for Friday, but due to Friday's snowstorm, the game was bumped up and moved since East hosted a wrestling triangular at home.

Sarah Brown led the Bulldogs with 13 points, and she made a 3-pointer.

Kayla Benson led the Black Raiders with 13 points, while Kyley Vondrak scored 11. Benson made a trio of 3s.

Westwood 71, River Valley 18: Addy Johnson led the Rebels with 17 points, while Jaeden Ferris scored 16.

Ferris made four 3-pointers, giving her the school's all-time lead in made 3s.

Akron-Westfield 67, Alcester-Hudson 33: Westerners senior Chloee Colt scored a game-high 21 points on Thursday in the win.

Natalie Nielsen had 20 points and eight rebounds.

The Westerners made 48 percent of their shots. The Westerners went on a 24-5 run during the third quarter.

Newell-Fonda 59, Estherville-Lincoln Central 48: The Mustangs led 31-20 at the half.

Macy Sievers led the Class 1A top-ranked team with 25 points while Mary Walker scored 12. Both ladies made two 3s.

West Lyon 47, Sioux Center 40: Three different Wildcats — Randi Childress, Mallory Gramstad and Brooklyn Meyer each scored 12 points in the win.

Meyer also had eight rebounds.

Gehlen Catholic 53, Trinity Christian 32: The Jays won their fourth game of the season, by limiting the Tigers to 14 first-half points.

Lauren Heying led the Jays with 17 points while Miyah Whitehead scored 11.

Keahna Heynen led Trinity with 14 points.

Unity Christian 53, Western Christian 41: The Knights scored 26 points in the second half on Thursday.

Knights junior Gracie Schoonhoven had a 22-point, 13-rebound double-double.

Tyra Schuiteman also had 19 points and six rebounds.

Stella Winterfeld led the Wolfpack with a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Cherokee 65, East Sac 38: The Braves led 42-13 at the half. They shot 42 percent from the floor.

Abbey Vandelune scored a team-high 15 points for Cherokee, as she made 6 of 8 shots.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0