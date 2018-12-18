SIOUX CITY – Ella Skinner may have downplayed her gargantuan effort Tuesday night, but the Bishop Heelan junior had a game to remember in a 74-62 girls basketball victory over West.
Skinner was virtually unstoppable, pouring in 33 points while making 16 of 21 shots for the Crusaders, who snapped a two-game losing skid with the home triumph.
The 6-foot post displayed a number of nifty moves to the basket and evenly distributed her points, tallying 18 in the first half and 15 in the second.
“I give it all to my team because they gave me a lot of passes under the basket,” Skinner said. “All I had to do was finish, so my team helped a lot.”
Heelan, 5-2 overall and 3-2 in the Missouri River Activities Conference, trailed by a point at halftime but came out on fire in the second half, hitting its first eight shots from the field. That led to a 26-point third-quarter foray and a 61-54 lead heading into the final stanza.
“We got on them at halftime a little about rebounding,” Heelan Coach Darron Koolstra said. “It was good to see some transition baskets. We haven’t seen that the last two games and we turned the ball over about half as many times as we did the last two games so that was a good sign.”
The Crusaders, coming off losses to Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson and East, outscored West (4-4, 3-3) 26-18 in the third quarter and limited the Wolverines to eight points in the fourth.
Kaitlyn Cooke tacked on 16 points while Katelyn Stanley had 12 points and Nicole Jacobson just missed a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds.
“Ella is very capable of that, they were keying on her and she was still getting to the rim,” Koolstra said. “She has a great first step and is tough to guard down there.”
Sophomore Nia Moore came off the bench to lead West with 15 points, while Andrea Vazquez added 12 points and Bricelyn Comstock 10. Hope Wagner had a strong outing in a reserve role with eight points and eight rebounds.
“We had some possession that our defense took off,” West Coach Betsy Boetger said. “We weren’t as intense and aggressive as we should have been on the defensive end. And we had too many turnovers in the first half even though we still up by one. We just had too many mental lapses on the defensive end.”
West had leads of 19-16 after one quarter and 36-35 at halftime despite committing 13 turnovers. Vazquez made a basket at the halftime buzzer and Comstock nailed a 3-pointer to start the third quarter, but that’s when Heelan began to surge.
Five straight points by Skinner – who had 13 in the quarter – made it 42-41 in favor of the Crusaders, who were able to hold the lead the rest of the way. They eventually went in front by 10 on a 3-pointer by Ashlyn Peck and settled for a 61-54 cushion after three periods.
The lead was either nine points or double digits for the entire fourth quarter.
“Our conference this year is pretty evenly matched,” Koolstra said. “Our team knows every night you have to bring your ‘A’ game and last weekend we didn’t. I thought last year was pretty evenly balanced but this year is the most I’ve seen in a long time.
“I think that’s good for Sioux City basketball and our side of the state that every night is a competitive night. It’s not like we’re just average teams, I think we have some really good teams in this conference and that’s a good sign.”