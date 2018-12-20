OMAHA – Omaha Skutt, ranked No. 5 in Nebraska Class B, downed Sioux City West 54-32 in girls basketball action here Thursday night.
The Skyhawks, now 6-1, got a game-high 21 points from Sydnee McDermott, 16 from Lindsay Krause and 10 from CeCe Behrens.
West, 4-5, was led by Bricelyn Comstock with 12 points. The Wolverines are next in action Jan. 3 against Denison-Schleswig in the CNOS Foundation Classic at Sioux City.
West won the JV game 66-41 as Madison Burge scored 13 points and Lily Juhnke 12.