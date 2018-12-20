CHEROKEE 81, EAST SAC COUNTY 56: Payton Slaughter and Kassidy Pingel both scored 18 points as the No. 4 (2A) Cherokee girls basketball team defeated East Sac County 81-56 in a nonconference game on Thursday in Lake View, Iowa.
JeMae Nichols finished with 12 points for Cherokee (11-0).
Josie Bontrager scored 19 points for the E-Hawks (3-6) and Kayla Kraft added 15.
WEST MONONA 58, SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 52: Lexi Lander scored 24 points lead the Spartans to a Western Valley Conference girls basketball game played in Onawa Thursday. Jordan Collison also added a dozen points for West Monona (8-1).
Daisy Hiserote had 20 points and, Cassie Jones 12 to lead the Eagles (3-0).
MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 60, CENTRAL LYON 50: Jadeyn Schutt scored 15 points as the MOC-Floyd Valley girls basketball team defeated Central Lyon 60-50 in a Siouxland Conference game on Thursday in Orange City, Iowa.
Karli Bomgaars and Delanie Niemyer both finished with 10 points for MOC-Floyd Valley (7-2).
Hayden Heimensen led the Lions (5-5) with 23 points.
WESTWOOD 63, AR-WE-VA 42: Carah Drees scored 23 points as the Westwood girls basketball team Ar-We-Va 63-42 in a nonconference game on Thursday in Sloan, Iowa.
Andee Martin finished with 14 points for the Rebels (6-2).
Emilee Danner had 12 points for Ar-We-Va (5-2) and Jadeyn Smith added 11.
NEWELL-FONDA 73, CARROLL KUEMPER 39: Newell-Fonda jumped out to a 24-9 after the first quarter as the Mustangs, who are ranked No. 1 in Class 1A, cruised to a 73-39 win over Carroll Kuemper on Thursday.
Megan Morenz was one of four players in double-figures for Newell-Fonda with 13 points. Emma Stewart hit three three-pointers and finished with 11 points and Ella Larson also had 11 points. Bailey Stevens added 10 points.