PHOENIX, Ariz. — South Sioux trailed by five points after the first quarter to Oak Ridge and then were held to six points in the second quarter. That allowed Oak Ridge to go up by double-digits. Oak Ridge pulled away in the second half for a 66-44 victory over South Sioux City.
McKenna Sims led South Sioux City, which fell to 6-2, with 16 points and six rebounds. Tiffany Tinker had 11 points and five rebounds.
South Sioux City plays against Saturday in the final day of the Nike Tournament in Arizona.