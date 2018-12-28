WAVERLY, Neb. -- Averie Lambrecht scored 13 points while leading the undefeated Waverly girls basketball team to a 58-53 win over South Sioux City Friday at the Waverly Holiday Tournament.
Abigail Clarke added 11 points for Waverly (7-0), which stretched a 33-31 halftime lead by outscoring the Cardinals 10-5 in the third quarter.
Mckenna Sims led South Sioux City (4-2) with 18 points, five rebounds, six assists and three steals. Marybeth Rasmussen made three of seven three-point baskets en route to a 14-point performance.
Rasmussen also shined defensively with seven steals and four rebounds. Hannah Strom scored 10 points.
South Sioux City will play a 12:15 p.m. game Saturday against the loser of Friday’s game between Lincoln Christian and Norris.